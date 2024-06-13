Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed

White Birch and Auguste Rodin , first and second in last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, are on course to renew their rivalry in Wednesday's Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25) .

Trained by John Murphy, White Birch proved three lengths too strong for August Rodin at the Curragh but last year's Derby hero is favourite to turn the tables in the feature race on day two of the royal meeting.

The pair were among 13 confirmations for the race revealed on Thursday, with Queen Anne Stakes entry Inspiral and Coronation Cup scorer Luxembourg also entered.

Auguste Rodin is the 7-4 favourite with Coral, with White Birch next best at 9-4. French raider Horizon Dore at 7-1 and Inspiral at 8-1 follow in the betting.

"Although White Birch had Auguste Rodin comfortably behind him when they met at the Curragh last month, punters have sided firmly with the Ballydoyle colt to reverse that form at Ascot next week," said Coral's David Stevens.

Last year's winner Rogue Millennium looks set to defend her crown in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.45) on the same day and is one of 19 contenders left in the Group 2 contest over the straight mile.

Successful for trainer Tom Clover and owners the Rogues Gallery 12 months ago, Rogue Millennium was subsequently sold to Scott Heider for 1.65 million guineas in December and is set to make her second start for Joseph O'Brien at Ascot.

Laurel , not seen in action since disappointing when well fancied for last season's Lockinge Stakes, remains in contention for the same race and is favourite to return with a win for John and Thady Gosden.

Royal Dress , who looked an unlucky loser when third in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom, was supplemented for the race on Thursday.

Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty features among 17 entries for the Group 2 Queen's Vase (3.05) . Sent off at 50-1 at Epsom, Sayedaty Sadaty finished seven and a half lengths behind City Of Troy and could be joined in the Queen's Vase by Mr Hampstead , who beat just one home in the Derby.

Aidan O'Brien has a possible team of seven for the race, including Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Illinois and Chester Vase second Agenda .

Ocean Jewel

Breege

Cell Sa Beela

Doom

Goldana

Gregarina

Julia Augusta

Laurel

Magical Sunset

Mammas Girl

Nibras Angel

Novus

Orchid Bloom

Rogue Millennium

Royal Dress

Running Lion

Sea The Lady

Sparks Fly

Villanova Queen

bet365: 2 Laurel, 7-2 Rogue Millennium, 8 Sparks Fly, Breege, 10 Ocean Jewel, 16 Royal Dress, Running Lion, 20 bar

Alflaila

Auguste Rodin

Continuous

Hans Andersen

Horizon Dore

Lord North

Luxembourg

Royal Rhyme

Snobbish

White Birch

Zarakem

Blue Rose Cen

Inspiral

Paddy Power: 13-8 Auguste Rodin, 9-4 White Birch, 8 Horizon Dore, Inspiral, Blue Rose Cen, 9 Alflaila, Luxembourg, 20 Royal Rhyme, Continuous, 25 bar

