Find out who remains in contention to run on day one of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed

The English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech , Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature on a star-studded first day at Royal Ascot as entries for all seven races on Tuesday were published.

The Mario Baratti-trained Metropolitan was the only horse supplemented for the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25), the last of three Group 1 races on the card, for a fee of £46,000 having caused an upset at Longchamp last month. His French-based jockey Alexis Pouchin is set to travel to Ascot for the ride.

Eleven horses remain on course for the race after Aidan O'Brien reduced his representation to four with Derby hero City Of Troy taken out. Henry Longfellow , beaten favourite in the French 2,000 Guineas on his last start, leads the Ballydoyle challenge which also includes River Tiber, Unquestionable and Mountain Bear.

Notable Speech headed the ante-post market at 6-4 overnight with the Godolphin ace looking to emulate Coroebus, who completed the 2,000 Guineas-Royal Ascot double for the same connections in 2022. Regular jockey William Buick will take the ride.

Haatem finished a head second to stablemate Rosallion at the Curragh and was also confirmed, as well as French challenger Darlinghurst . 33-1 chances Lead Artist and French Derby fourth Ghostwriter were scratched.

Palace House Stakes winner Seven Questions was supplemented for the King Charles III Stakes for a fee of £46,000. The George Scott-trained three-year-old will need to finish at least third to recoup the entry cost.

Big Evs: on track for the King Charles III Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Favourite Big Evs was among the acceptors with last season's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner set to clash with Regional and Australian-trained challenger Asfoora.

The Commonwealth Cup looks the preferred target for Bucanero Fuerte and Relief Rally with the pair not confirmed for Tuesday's race, for which they were 12-1 and 14-1 with bet365 respectively. Aesop's Fables was also taken out.

The unbeaten Quddwah was a notable absentee after 16 were confirmed for the Queen Anne Stakes. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained miler emerged as a contender for the race after winning the Paradise Stakes over the course and trip. He was as short as 6-1, but the Crisfords will only run Poker Face , who was down the field in the Lockinge on his last start.

That came when Audience produced a 22-1 shock for John and Thady Gosden and he will look to repeat the result with the six directly behind him at Newbury set to reoppose. Inspiral, who finished fourth, is among them and will look to go one place better than last season when a neck second to Triple Time. The Gosdens' stable jockey Kieran Shoemark retains the ride.

Lockinge runner-up Charyn was also confirmed, while Facteur Cheval and Big Rock make up a strong French challenge in the meeting's curtain-raiser.

Coventry Stakes ante-post favourite Camille Pissarro heads 28 entries in the first two-year-old race of the meeting. The Wootton Bassett colt, who was second when sent off 4-6 in the Marble Hill Stakes, is one of four in the race for O'Brien with Treasure Isle , Tunbridge Wells and Whistlejacket also possible runners.

Leading fancies Cowardofthecounty , Symbol Of Honour , Al Quadra and Andesite were also entered.

Willie Mullins has secured Ryan Moore to ride My Lyka in the Ascot Stakes with the duo bidding for a fourth win in the 2m4f handicap. The five-year-old raced at Group 2 level in France and finished a nose second on his first start for Ireland's champion jumps trainer in a Killarney novice hurdle last month. Established jumps names Pied Piper and The Shunter are also entered.

Audience

Big Rock

Brave Emperor

Cairo

Charyn

Docklands

Dolayli

Facteur Cheval

Flight Plan

Hi Royal

Maljoom

Poker Face

Royal Scotsman

Witch Hunter

Yosemite Valley

Inspiral

William Hill: 3 Inspiral, 7-2 Facteur Cheval, 4 Charyn, 11-2 Big Rock, 10 Audience, 16 Docklands, Maljoom, 20 bar

Diligent Harry

Emaraaty Ana

Equality

Kerdos

Mitbaahy

Moss Tucker

Regional

Rogue Lightning

Twlight Calls

Asfoora

Believing

Makarova

Vadream

Big Evs

Kylian

Purosangue

Valiant Force

Crimson Advocate

William Hill: 7-2 Big Evs, 6 Regional, 15-2 Afsoora, 8 Kerdos, 10 Believing, Rogue Lightning, Twilight Calls, 14 Mitbaahy, 16 Valiant Force, 20 bar

Almaqam

Alyanaabi

Darlinghurst

Haatem

Henry Longfellow

Metropolitan

Mountain Bear

Notable Speech

River Tiber

Rosallion

Unquestionable

Paddy Power: 5-4 Notable Speech, 5-2 Rosallion, 4 Henry Longfellow, 13-2 Darlinghurst, 8 Metropolitan, 12 Alyanaabi, 16 Almaqam, 20 bar

Read these next:

Five trainers to follow at Royal Ascot - including one who has saddled seven winners at 14-1 or bigger at the meeting

Palace House winner Seven Questions supplemented for Group 1 King Charles III Stakes

He's one from one with Royal Ascot runners - now Irish trainer Jarlath Fahey is targeting the meeting again eight years later

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.