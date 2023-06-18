'Everyone's backing him to bow out in style' - Frankie Dettori day one Royal Ascot mounts continue to shorten

Frankie Dettori has landed a plum book of rides for the first day of his final Royal Ascot on Tuesday and three of his six mounts could go off favourite, led by Inspiral in the opening Queen Anne Stakes.

Bookmakers on Sunday reported support for several of his rides, all 6-1 or shorter, as Dettori attempts to boost his 77-winner tally at the royal meeting.

Inspiral is shortest of the bunch at 2-1 as Dettori looks to add to his five wins from seven starts on the daughter of Frankel, including victory in the Coronation Stakes at the meeting last year.

Dettori also partners Givemethebeatboys in the Coventry Stakes (top price 9-2), Manaccan in the King’s Stand Stakes (11-2), Chaldean in the St James’s Palace Stakes (9-4), Saga in the Wolferton Stakes (4-1) and Absurde in the Copper Horse Handicap (6-1).

Inspiral was last seen finishing sixth of nine in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot in October, but Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud, is confident she can return to form in a contest featuring Lockinge winner Modern Games and last season's Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Native Trail.

He said: “She’s been in good form, but it’s a very competitive race and it’ll be the first time out for her this season. The others in the race have runs under their belts, but hopefully she can emulate what she did last year.

“She runs well fresh, she’s her own person and she has her own personality. With that sort of filly you don’t know what will happen in a couple of days but she seems to be in a good place.

“She was a Group 1 winner at two and was very impressive in the Coronation last year before following up in the Jacques le Marois. We were thrilled with that run because she was kept in training for that particular reason and now we’re all looking forward to the meeting.”

Inspiral wins the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year’s Coronation heroine is 7-4 with Ladbrokes to succeed in her Queen Anne bid and the firm's Nicola McGeady said: “It's Frankie Dettori’s final Royal Ascot and the nation will want to be with him every step of the way.

“He has been the racegoers' favourite jockey for decades now and everyone is backing him to bow out in style. That spells bad news for the bookies. He's very much expected to give us one more week of sleepless nights."

Dettori is a top-priced 3-1 to finish Royal Ascot as top jockey. Ryan Moore, who has had 73 winners at the meeting, is the 8-13 favourite.

