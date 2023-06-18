Confirmed runners and riders for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday

The Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), the opening race at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, will see Lockinge winner Modern Games face 11 rivals, including Inspiral, Chindit and stablemate Native Trail.
Trained by Charlie Appleby, Modern Games stormed to his fifth top-level success when beating Chindit by one and a half lengths at Newbury last month. Before winning last time out, the Dubawi colt's only other appearance this year saw him finish behind Chez Pierre in the Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland in April.
Frankie Dettori’s farewell tour rolls into Ascot as the legendary rider partners the John and Thady Gosden-trained Insprial. The daughter of Frankel last featured when finishing sixth of nine in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot in October. She did, however, win six of her seven starts before that, including the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago.
Godolphin will also be represented by Native Trail, who has yet to race at the track but has three Group 1 victories to his name. The four-year-old returned from a 261-day layoff when second to Mutasaabeq, who has also been declared, in the bet365 Mile at Newmarket in May.
The Richard Hannon-trained Chindit will take his chance in the race after valiantly attempting to chase down Modern Games at Newbury, whilst trying to bite the winner during the closing stages. The five-year-old brings form into the race, having landed the Listed trial for this contest over course and distance last month.
He beat Cash at Ascot that day, who has also been declared, while Hannon will also be represented by Lusail. Angel Bleu, the consistent Berkshire Shadow and Light Infantry also feature. The Charlie Hills-trained Pogo and Triple Time complete the field of 12.
Angel Bleu Hector Crouch
Berkshire Shadow Oisin Murphy
Cash Tom Marquand
Chindit Pat Dobbs
Inspiral Frankie Dettori
Light Infantry Jamie Spencer
Lusail Ryan Moore
Modern Games William Buick
Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley
Native Trail James Doyle
Pogo Kieran Shoemark
Triple Time Neil Callan
Coral: 7-4 Modern Games, Inspiral, 6 Native Trail, 11 Chindit, 18 Mutasaabeq, 22 Cash, Lusail, 25 Light Infantry, 28 Triple Time, 33 Berkshire Shadow, 40 Angel Bleu, 66 Pogo
Last year’s Nunthorpe hero Highfield Princess is one of 19 declared for the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes (3.40).
The six-year-old mare, who is trained by John Quinn, was last seen finishing second to Azure Blue in the Duke of York at the Dante meeting last month. She is one of the leading contenders for this Group 1 contest, having landed the Buckingham Palace Stakes at this meeting in 2021.
She will, however, face stiff competition as Australian sprinters Coolangatta and Cannonball have been declared, while the Karl Burke-trained Dramatised is another expected to run well.
Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Coolangatta has been well supported in the market as she makes her first start since winning the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning in February, and her first start outside of Australia.
Last year's Queen Mary heroine Dramatised returns for another crack at a top-level success, having narrowly missed out in the Juvenile Sprint at the Breeders' Cup in November. The three-year-old filly bounced back to winning ways when landing the Temple Stakes at Haydock in May.
Burke will also saddle Marshman in the race, while Dettori will get the leg up on the John Ryan-trained Manaccan, who is a course-and-distance winner and has won three of his last five starts.
Wesley Ward, who won this race in 2017 with Lady Aurelia, attempts to land another Royal Ascot winner with Twilight Gleaming, while Mitbaahy and Twilight Calls are also prominent in the market.
Roger Teal trained Oxted to score in this race two years ago and now saddles Chipstead, while Bradsell and Equilateral also represent Lambourn-based trainers. Andrew Balding saddles Desert Cop and Vadream, Happy Romance, Mooneista, Raasel, Annaf and Existent make up the field of 19.
Annaf Rossa Ryan
Bradsell Hollie Doyle
Cannonball Brett Prebble
Chipstead Richard Kingscote
Coolangatta James McDonald
Desert Cop Oisin Murphy
Dramatised Daniel Tudhope
Existent Neil Callan
Equilateral William Buick
Happy Romance Sean Levey
Highfield Princess Jason Hart
Manaccan Frankie Dettori
Marshman Clifford Lee
Mitbaahy David Egan
Mooneista Dylan Browne McMonagle
Raasel James Doyle
Twilight Calls Ryan Moore
Twilight Gleaming Irad Ortiz Jr
Vadream Kieran Shoemark
Coral: 5-2 Highfield Princess, 7-2 Coolangatta, 6 Manaccan, 7 Dramatised, 10 Cannonball, 14 Twilight Calls, 20 Twilight Gleaming, 25 Marshman, Mitbaahy, 33 Bradsell, Happy Romance, 40 Chipstead, Mooneista, 50 Annaf, Desert Cop, Vadream, 66 Existent, Raasel
Qipco 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean heads a field of nine for the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20).
The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old bounced back to form in the Newmarket Classic after unseating Frankie Dettori shortly after the stalls opened in the Greenham at Newbury in April.
The jockey, who will be taking part in his final royal meeting with retirement planned at the end of the current Flat season, steered Chaldean to a one and three quarter length success over Hi Royal last time out.
Aidan O'Brien and Moore took home the top trainer and jockey titles at this meeting last year and they have a leading contender in Paddington, who continues to rival Chaldean in the betting.
Since finishing fifth of eight on his debut at this track in September, the three-year-old has won four consecutive races, including the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh last time out.
The Charlie Hills-trained Cicero's Gift remains unbeaten in three starts following an impressive Goodwood win last month. The trainer will also saddle Galeron, while Mostabshir and Isaac Shelby are contenders for the race.
Last year's Coventry Stakes third Royal Scotsman returns to this meeting and Amo Racing-owned Indestructible and Charyn complete the line-up.
Coral's David Stevens said: "The betting for both the Queen Anne Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes suggests we should be in for two thrilling Group 1s over a mile on day one of this year's royal meeting, as we can't split Godolphin's Modern Games and Frankie Dettori's mount Inspiral in the opening Queen Anne, nor can we separate the two Guineas-winning colts at the head of our St James's Palace market."
Chaldean Frankie Dettori
Charyn David Egan
Cicero's Gift Kieran Shoemark
Galeron James McDonald
Indestructible Kevin Stott
Isaac Shelby William Buick
Mostabshir Jim Crowley
Paddington Ryan Moore
Royal Scotsman Jamie Spencer
Coral: 2 Chaldean, Paddington, 9-2 Cicero’s Gift, 8 Mostabshir, 9 Isaac Shelby, 12 Royal Scotsman, 40 Galeron, Charyn, Indestructible
The Group 2 Coventry Stakes (3.05), the first two-year-old contest of the royal meeting, has attracted 22 runners, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained River Tiber heading the betting.
The son of Wootton Bassett stormed to a ten-length success on his debut at Navan in April, before improving once more to win at Naas last time out.
Asadna, trained by George Boughey, was equally impressive when winning by 12 lengths on his debut at Ripon and is another leading contender, while Givemethebeatboys and American sprinter Fandom are also prominent in the market.
Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson, often seen battling it out at the Cheltenham Festival, saddle the two leading fancies in the Ascot Stakes (5.00) with Bring On The Night and Ahorsewithnoname respectively. A maximum field of 20 have stood their ground in the meeting's first handicap contest.
Royal runner Saga heads a maximum field of 16 for the Listed Wolferton Stakes (5.35) for John and Thady Gosden, who also train second-favourite Francesco Clemente. Irish raiders Bolshoi Ballet and Buckaroo represent Aidan and Joseph O'Brien respectively.
The concluding Copper Horse Handicap (6.10) will see 16 head to post, with Mullins saddling the first two in the betting, last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban and Absurde.
The full racecard for all seven day one races at Royal Ascot
Read these next:
Mawj and Tahiyra kept in contention for 1,000 Guineas rematch at Royal Ascot
'This is far from a one-horse race' - Royal Ascot talking points for day four
Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.