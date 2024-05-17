Australian sprinter Asfoora 'in the perfect spot' for Royal Ascot prep in Haydock's Temple Stakes
Trainer Henry Dwyer has touched down in Britain to oversee the final stages of Australian sprinter Asfoora's preparations for the first leg of an ambitious summer jaunt in next Saturday's Betfred Temple Stakes.
Asfoora is an 8-1 chance for next month's King Charles III Stakes in a market headed by Thursday's York winner Big Evs at 4-1 generally, and will warm up for her Royal Ascot assignment in the Group 2 at Haydock.
The mare has been acclimatising at Amy Murphy's stable in Newmarket and completed fast work on the grass on Friday morning under Dwyer's watchful gaze.
