Confirmed runners and riders for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

White Birch was a notable absentee as a field of ten was declared for Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25) at Royal Ascot.

Last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup winner had been the general 5-2 second favourite for the day two showpiece but was not confirmed for the Group 1 on Monday.

His absence leaves Auguste Rodin clear at the head of the betting from Inspiral , who has emerged as a surprise contender for the 1m2f contest having been switched from Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes.

Auguste Rodin finished three lengths behind White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time, having finished a disappointing last in the Sheema Classic on his previous start.

However, last year's dual Derby winner has shown himself capable of producing some sparkling performances as he also gained top-level victories last season in the Irish Champion and Breeders' Cup Turf.

Inspiral had been ante-post favourite for the Queen Anne, a mile contest she was second in last year, but connections opted for the longer distance at which she was impressive when winning the Grade 1 Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita last November.

Blue Rose Cen and Horizon Dore lead the French challenge alongside Zarakem and Snobbish , while the line-up is completed by Alflaila , Lord North , Royal Rhyme and Hans Andersen .

Laurel among Duke of Cambridge declarations

Laurel: leading contender for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Inspiral's joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden hold leading claims with another high-class mare on Wednesday as Laurel features among 14 runners in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.45) .

The Juddmonte-owned five-year-old, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, makes her first start in over a year against opposition including last year's winner Rogue Millennium , recent Epsom scorer Breege , the Irish-trained Ocean Jewel and the supplemented Royal Dress .

In the Group 2 Queen's Vase (3.05) , Highbury heads a strong Ballydoyle team, which includes Grosvenor Square , Illinois and The Equator , in a final field of 12.

Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty was not declared with owner Ahmad Al Shaikh instead relying on Mina Rashid and See The Green , while Birdman represents Jessica Harrington.

The Diego Dias-trained Make Haste features in the 26-runner Queen Mary Stakes (2.30) and last year's runner-up Sonny Liston tops the Royal Hunt Cup (5.05) field, with Eldrickjones the last to get in and Crack Shot , Farasi Lane and Stay Well the three reserves.

Prince of Wales's Stakes runners and riders

Alflaila Jim Crowley

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore

Hans Andersen Wayne Lordan

Horizon Dore Mickael Barzalona

Lord North William Buick

Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee

Snobbish Fabien Lefebvre

Zarakem Maxime Guyon

Blue Rose Cen Christophe Soumillon

Inspiral Kieran Shoemark

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.