Teahupoo and Gaelic Warrior back in action as final fields are revealed for the two Grade 1s at Punchestown on Thursday

Teahupoo will face ten rivals in his bid to claim a fourth Grade 1 success when he lines up in the feature Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00) on day three of the Punchestown festival.

The seven-year-old made a winning seasonal debut in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse in December before fending off Flooring Porter to win the Stayers' Hurdle.

He will now seek to deliver Gordon Elliott his first success in the Punchestown Grade 1 contest and will be the sole runner for owners Robcour after second-favourite Irish Point was not declared. He will instead take in the Punchestown Boodles Champion Hurdle on Friday.

Willie Mullins has claimed the contest for the last three years with Klassical Dream and is represented by Monkfish , who was fourth in the Liverpool Hurdle when last seen.

The champion trainer also saddles Asterion Forlonge , who finished second in the race last year ahead of the reopposing Sire Du Berlais .

Stayers' Hurdle third and fourth Home By The Lee and Buddy One also feature among Tuesday's declarations, while trainer Henry de Bromhead will saddle Summerville Boy and Lantry Lady .

Thursday's card also features the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25), where Gaelic Warrior will seek to replicate the spring double achieved last year by stablemate El Fabiolo following his success in last month's Arkle.

Gaelic Warrior: seeks more Grade 1 glory on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Victory would extend Mullins' dominant record in the race, with nine of the last ten winners sent out from Closutton including top-class performers Chacun Pour Soi, Un De Sceaux and Energumene.

Only four runners were declared for the 2m½f contest, with Mullins responsible for all bar one of the field in his bid for a ninth consecutive win. Gaelic Warrior is joined by stablemates IIl Etait Temps and Hercule Du Seuil .

Mount Frisco will provide opposition to Mullins' team in the five-year-old's first start in Grade 1 company for trainer John Ryan.

Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend

Hercule Du Seuil Mark Walsh

Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins

Mount Frisco Daniel King

Asterion Forlonge TBC

Buddy One Jack Gilligan

Franciscan Rock Ricky Doyle

Home By The Lee JJ Slevin

Monkfish TBC

No Looking Back Phillip Enright

Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh

Summerville Boy Darragh O'Keeffe

Teahupoo Jack Kennedy

Lantry Lady Rachael Blackmore

Whatcouldhavebeen Aidan Kelly

