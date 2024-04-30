Teahupoo and Gaelic Warrior back in action as final fields are revealed for the two Grade 1s at Punchestown on Thursday
Teahupoo will face ten rivals in his bid to claim a fourth Grade 1 success when he lines up in the feature Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00) on day three of the Punchestown festival.
The seven-year-old made a winning seasonal debut in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse in December before fending off Flooring Porter to win the Stayers' Hurdle.
He will now seek to deliver Gordon Elliott his first success in the Punchestown Grade 1 contest and will be the sole runner for owners Robcour after second-favourite Irish Point was not declared. He will instead take in the Punchestown Boodles Champion Hurdle on Friday.
Willie Mullins has claimed the contest for the last three years with Klassical Dream and is represented by Monkfish, who was fourth in the Liverpool Hurdle when last seen.
The champion trainer also saddles Asterion Forlonge, who finished second in the race last year ahead of the reopposing Sire Du Berlais.
Stayers' Hurdle third and fourth Home By The Lee and Buddy One also feature among Tuesday's declarations, while trainer Henry de Bromhead will saddle Summerville Boy and Lantry Lady.
Thursday's card also features the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25), where Gaelic Warrior will seek to replicate the spring double achieved last year by stablemate El Fabiolo following his success in last month's Arkle.
Victory would extend Mullins' dominant record in the race, with nine of the last ten winners sent out from Closutton including top-class performers Chacun Pour Soi, Un De Sceaux and Energumene.
Only four runners were declared for the 2m½f contest, with Mullins responsible for all bar one of the field in his bid for a ninth consecutive win. Gaelic Warrior is joined by stablemates IIl Etait Temps and Hercule Du Seuil.
Mount Frisco will provide opposition to Mullins' team in the five-year-old's first start in Grade 1 company for trainer John Ryan.
Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25 Punchestown, Thursday)
Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend
Hercule Du Seuil Mark Walsh
Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins
Mount Frisco Daniel King
Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00 Punchestown, Thursday)
Asterion Forlonge TBC
Buddy One Jack Gilligan
Franciscan Rock Ricky Doyle
Home By The Lee JJ Slevin
Monkfish TBC
No Looking Back Phillip Enright
Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh
Summerville Boy Darragh O'Keeffe
Teahupoo Jack Kennedy
Lantry Lady Rachael Blackmore
Whatcouldhavebeen Aidan Kelly
Published on 30 April 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 11:08, 30 April 2024
