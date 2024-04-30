Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival

Teahupoo and Gaelic Warrior back in action as final fields are revealed for the two Grade 1s at Punchestown on Thursday

Teahupoo (Jack Kennedy, second left) wins the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham
Teahupoo: declared for Thursday's Ladbrokes Champion Stayers HurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker

Teahupoo will face ten rivals in his bid to claim a fourth Grade 1 success when he lines up in the feature Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00) on day three of the Punchestown festival. 

The seven-year-old made a winning seasonal debut in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse in December before fending off Flooring Porter to win the Stayers' Hurdle. 

He will now seek to deliver Gordon Elliott his first success in the Punchestown Grade 1 contest and will be the sole runner for owners Robcour after second-favourite Irish Point was not declared. He will instead take in the Punchestown Boodles Champion Hurdle on Friday.  

Willie Mullins has claimed the contest for the last three years with Klassical Dream and is represented by Monkfish, who was fourth in the Liverpool Hurdle when last seen. 

The champion trainer also saddles Asterion Forlonge, who finished second in the race last year ahead of the reopposing Sire Du Berlais

Stayers' Hurdle third and fourth Home By The Lee and Buddy One also feature among Tuesday's declarations, while trainer Henry de Bromhead will saddle Summerville Boy and Lantry Lady

Thursday's card also features the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25), where Gaelic Warrior will seek to replicate the spring double achieved last year by stablemate El Fabiolo following his success in last month's Arkle. 

Gaelic Warrior: impressive winner of the Arkle
Gaelic Warrior: seeks more Grade 1 glory on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Victory would extend Mullins' dominant record in the race, with nine of the last ten winners sent out from Closutton including top-class performers Chacun Pour Soi, Un De Sceaux and Energumene.  

Only four runners were declared for the 2m½f contest, with Mullins responsible for all bar one of the field in his bid for a ninth consecutive win. Gaelic Warrior is joined by stablemates IIl Etait Temps and Hercule Du Seuil

 Mount Frisco will provide opposition to Mullins' team in the five-year-old's first start in Grade 1 company for trainer John Ryan. 

Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25 Punchestown, Thursday)

Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend 
Hercule Du Seuil Mark Walsh
Il Etait Temps Danny Mullins
Mount Frisco Daniel King 

Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00 Punchestown, Thursday)

Asterion Forlonge TBC
Buddy One Jack Gilligan 
Franciscan Rock Ricky Doyle 
Home By The Lee JJ Slevin 
Monkfish TBC
No Looking Back Phillip Enright 
Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh
Summerville Boy Darragh O'Keeffe 
Teahupoo Jack Kennedy
Lantry Lady Rachael Blackmore
Whatcouldhavebeen Aidan Kelly

Read more: 

Overnight rain leads to ease in conditions for opening day of the Punchestown festival 

Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday 

'It's not the way I wanted it to end' - Keith Donoghue to miss Punchestown with broken thumb 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 30 April 2024inPunchestown festival

Last updated 11:08, 30 April 2024

