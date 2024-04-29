Punchestown's racing manager forecasts 'perfect jumping ground' for start of five-day festival

The Punchestown festival is set to start on "perfect jumping ground" according to the track's racing manager Richie Galway.

Speaking on Monday evening, Galway said: "We are due another 5-10mm of rain overnight and into Tuesday, but I would say the festival is likely to start on good to yielding, or yielding ground.

"There is some uncertainty about exactly how much rain we are going to get, but we would have to get the very top end of what is forecast for it to be any worse than yielding. It's perfect ground, exactly where we want to be."

Galway added: "We have seriously competitive racing here on Tuesday with 137 runners across the card and all each-way races with eight runners or more."

The track's chief executive Conor O'Neill is delighted to see 11 British-trained runners on day one, with seven in the Full Circle Series Final Handicap Hurdle (3.05) , and three in the Listed Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (4.15) .

O'Neill said: "It is going to be a fitting end to a fabulous season at Punchestown. We're all set for a fantastic five days and it's great to see so many UK-based runners coming over, upholding a longstanding tradition at the festival.

"It is tinged with sadness too after the shock news about Shishkin. We were so excited about seeing him at Punchestown and would like to send out sincere sympathies to everyone connected with him. What a wonderful horse he was."

Read these next:

Supreme 1-2-3-4 meet again as Slade Steel bids to confirm superiority over festival rivals

How dangerous is Daddy Long Legs off an attractive-looking mark of 135 for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend?

'She goes there with a tremendous chance' - can the consistent Dinoblue down Champion Chase hero Captain Guinness in Grade 1?

'He might be even better over three miles' - who will come out on top as staying stars clash at Punchestown?

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

