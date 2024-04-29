Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday
Reigning champion Fastorslow is set for another showdown with old rival Galopin Des Champs after featuring among nine declarations for Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.25).
Corach Rambler, who finished third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Lucinda Russell, is the sole British representative in the contest, returning 18 days after unseating Derek Fox in the Grand National.
Fasterslow was sent off at 20-1 in the Grade 1 last season before finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of Galopin Des Champs, the 4-11 favourite for trainer Willie Mullins.
He once again got the better of Galopin Des Champs when winning the John Durkan back at Punchestown in November before chasing him home in the Irish Gold Cup on his penultimate start.
The pair then had contrasting fortunes in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, with Fastorslow unseating and Galopin Des Champs recording back-to-back successes.
Mullins is also set to be represented by Appreciate It and Capodanno, while Gordon Elliott has declared Conflated, last seen chasing home Jonbon in the Melling Chase.
Hewick will make his first start over fences for Shark Hanlon since winning the King George on Boxing Day, having missed the Cheltenham Gold Cup and run over hurdles at Aintree this month.
Rachael Blackmore will partner Gentlemansgame, who was fifth in the Aintree Bowl this month, while Henry de Bromhead has declared Journey With Me, a nine-length winner at Fairyhouse last time.
The Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (4.15) has attracted eight declarations, including the Mullins-trained Dancing City, winner of the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree this month.
Stellar Story, who beat Dancing City in last month's Albert Bartlett, was also declared for Elliott, who is also set to be represented by another Cheltenham Festival winner in Better Days Ahead.
The first two home in last month's Champion Bumper, Jasmin De Vaux and Romeo Coolio, are also set to renew their rivalry in the Grade 1 Race & Stay At Punchestown INH Flat Race (4.50).
Confirmed runners and riders
Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup
Appreciate It Patrick Mullins
Capodanno Mark Walsh
Conflated Jack Kennedy
Corach Rambler Derek Fox
Fastorslow JJ Slevin
Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend
Gentlemansgame Rachael Blackmore
Hewick Jordan Gainford
Journey With Me Darragh O'Keeffe
Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle
An Tobar Rachael Blackmore
Backmeorsackme Donagh Meyler
Better Days Head Danny Gilligan
Dancing City Paul Townend
High Class Hero Sean O'Keeffe
Lecky Watson Danny Mullins
Stellar Story Jack Kennedy
Cuta Des As Brian Haynes
Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race
Argento Boy Pat Taaffe
Harbour Highway Derek O'Connor
Jasmin De Vaux Patrick Mullins
My Great Mate Elliot Ohgren
Redemption Day Jody Townend
Romeo Coolio Harry Swan
Sounds Victorius Charlie Mullins
The Yellow Clay Barry O'Neill
William Munny Finian Maguire
You Oughta Know Thomas Costello
Shuttle Diplomacy John Gleeson
Switch From Diesel Tom Hamilton
Read more:
'He was our star and we'll never forget him' - Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin dies in tragic accident
What's on this week: Galopin Des Champs among the stars at Punchestown festival before City Of Troy kicks off Guineas weekend
Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on the first day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 29 April 2024inIreland
Last updated 12:14, 29 April 2024
- 'It's not the way I wanted it to end' - Keith Donoghue to miss Punchestown with broken thumb
- Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on the first day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday
- 'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
- Willie Mullins poised to match the peerless Vincent O'Brien by lifting British title
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
- 'It's not the way I wanted it to end' - Keith Donoghue to miss Punchestown with broken thumb
- Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on the first day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday
- 'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
- Willie Mullins poised to match the peerless Vincent O'Brien by lifting British title
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid