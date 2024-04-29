Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday

Reigning champion Fastorslow is set for another showdown with old rival Galopin Des Champs after featuring among nine declarations for Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.25).

Corach Rambler, who finished third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Lucinda Russell, is the sole British representative in the contest, returning 18 days after unseating Derek Fox in the Grand National.

Fasterslow was sent off at 20-1 in the Grade 1 last season before finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of Galopin Des Champs, the 4-11 favourite for trainer Willie Mullins.

He once again got the better of Galopin Des Champs when winning the John Durkan back at Punchestown in November before chasing him home in the Irish Gold Cup on his penultimate start.

The pair then had contrasting fortunes in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, with Fastorslow unseating and Galopin Des Champs recording back-to-back successes.

Mullins is also set to be represented by Appreciate It and Capodanno, while Gordon Elliott has declared Conflated, last seen chasing home Jonbon in the Melling Chase.

Hewick will make his first start over fences for Shark Hanlon since winning the King George on Boxing Day, having missed the Cheltenham Gold Cup and run over hurdles at Aintree this month.

Rachael Blackmore will partner Gentlemansgame, who was fifth in the Aintree Bowl this month, while Henry de Bromhead has declared Journey With Me, a nine-length winner at Fairyhouse last time.

The Grade 1 Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (4.15) has attracted eight declarations, including the Mullins-trained Dancing City, winner of the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree this month.

Stellar Story, who beat Dancing City in last month's Albert Bartlett, was also declared for Elliott, who is also set to be represented by another Cheltenham Festival winner in Better Days Ahead.

The first two home in last month's Champion Bumper, Jasmin De Vaux and Romeo Coolio, are also set to renew their rivalry in the Grade 1 Race & Stay At Punchestown INH Flat Race (4.50).

Confirmed runners and riders

Appreciate It Patrick Mullins

Capodanno Mark Walsh

Conflated Jack Kennedy

Corach Rambler Derek Fox

Fastorslow JJ Slevin

Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend

Gentlemansgame Rachael Blackmore

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Journey With Me Darragh O'Keeffe

An Tobar Rachael Blackmore

Backmeorsackme Donagh Meyler

Better Days Head Danny Gilligan

Dancing City Paul Townend

High Class Hero Sean O'Keeffe

Lecky Watson Danny Mullins

Stellar Story Jack Kennedy

Cuta Des As Brian Haynes

Argento Boy Pat Taaffe

Harbour Highway Derek O'Connor

Jasmin De Vaux Patrick Mullins

My Great Mate Elliot Ohgren

Redemption Day Jody Townend

Romeo Coolio Harry Swan

Sounds Victorius Charlie Mullins

The Yellow Clay Barry O'Neill

William Munny Finian Maguire

You Oughta Know Thomas Costello

Shuttle Diplomacy John Gleeson

Switch From Diesel Tom Hamilton

