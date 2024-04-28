'It's not the way I wanted it to end' - Keith Donoghue to miss Punchestown with broken thumb

Keith Donoghue's best season is not going to get any better as he is set to miss the Punchestown festival with a broken thumb.

Having already ridden 61 winners in Ireland, Donoghue has comfortably surpassed last season's previous best total of 48 and is sitting third in the table behind Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend.

Champion amateur Patrick Mullins needs five winners at Punchestown to claim that position from him.

Donoghue picked up the injury at Wexford on Thursday evening when Shana Cloon came down at the last. The jockey missed his intended rides at Downpatrick on Friday evening, but was hoping to be back in time for Punchestown to put the finishing touches to a superb season, but an x-ray has revealed his thumb is broken and he is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Donoghue, 28, said: "It's obviously not the way I wanted to finish the season, and for the first time in ages I was actually really looking forward to Punchestown as Gavin [Cromwell] has a great team going there. Unfortunately, I'll be missing the whole week with a broken thumb.

"I have a cut on my thumb as well and had to get it rewired so I'd say I'll be out of action for maybe three or four weeks."

Limerick Lace and Keith Donoghue win the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

As well as his 61 Irish winners, Donoghue also helped himself to seven in Britain. The highlight of those was his victory on Limerick Lace in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but he also won on Flooring Porter, Stumptown, My Mate Mozzie, La Malmason and Encanto Bruno at the track earlier in the season, while Brides Hill won a Listed mares' chase at Huntingdon in January.

Reflecting on his cracking campaign, Donoghue said: "It's been unreal, my best season, and I wouldn't have done it without Gavin. He's been unbelievable and given me so many opportunities.

"I suppose the highlight would have to be Limerick Lace winning at Cheltenham. To have a winner there for Gavin, and in those colours [JP McManus], was very special. It's been a brilliant season, but that would be the pick of the bunch."

