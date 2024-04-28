Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on the first day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle one-two Slade Steel and Mystical Power will clash in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (3.40 ), the first of three Grade 1s on the opening day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel has been kept at two miles following his Cheltenham success, with Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle winner Ballyburn not declared for the opening day Grade 1 and set to run in the 2m3½f novice hurdle at the big meeting on Friday.

Mystical Power, the son of Galileo and Annie Power, was beaten a length and a half by Slade Steel in the Supreme and most recently won the Top Novices’ Hurdle for Willie Mullins at Aintree.

Firefox , who finished third in the Supreme and second at Aintree, reopposes, while Mullins’ five-strong team in the nine-runner race also includes Supreme fourth Asian Master and Tullyhill , who was favourite for the Supreme but finished eighth.

Captain Guinness: Champion Chase winner bids to win the Punchestown equivalent Credit: Edward Whitaker

Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness takes on Mares’ Chase second Dinoblue in the feature €300,000 William Hill Champion Chase (5.25 ).

The Henry de Bromhead-trained nine-year-old beat Gentleman De Mee by a length and a half at Cheltenham and the runner-up takes him on again in this Grade 1 event.

Banbridge drops in trip having disappointed on unfavourable soft ground in the Ryanair Chase and wears first-time cheekpieces, while Dysart Dynamo has his first start since falling in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase won by Dinoblue at Leopardstown in December.

Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles was a 4-1 shot for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (6.00 ) but did not feature in the eight-runner field.

Brown Advisory second Monty’s Star , National Hunt Chase runner-up Embassy Gardens , recent Ayr novice handicap chase winner Sharjah and Spillane’s Tower , a Grade 1 winner for Jimmy Mangan at Fairyhouse last month, were among the declarations, with the last-named novice stepping up to three miles for the first time.

There are 11 British-trained runners on the opening day, including seven in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.05 ) for trainers including Venetia Williams, Tom Lacey and Anthony Honeyball.

The going is yielding, good to yielding in places but could well ease with rain forecast. Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said on Sunday morning: “It’s been dry for the past day and Met Eireann are forecasting rain tonight through to Tuesday, which could be anything from ten to 30 millimetres of rain.”

Confirmed runners and riders

Asian Master Tom Costello

Fascile Mode Sean Flanagan

Firefox Jack Kennedy

Ile Atlantique Danny Mullins

King Of Kingsfield Jordan Gainford

Mystical Power Mark Walsh

Slade Steel Rachael Blackmore

Tullyhill Paul Townend

Fun Fun Fun Brian Hayes

Ash Tree Meadow Sam Ewing

Banbridge JJ Slevin

Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore

Dysart Dynamo Sean O'Keeffe

Fil Dor Jack Kennedy

Gentleman De Mee Paul Townend

Saint Sam Danny Mullins

Dinoblue Mark Walsh

Maskada Darragh O'Keeffe

American Mike Jack Kennedy

Embassy Gardens Paul Townend

Monty’s Star Rachael Blackmore

Salvador Ziggy Jordan Gainford

Sandor Clegane Sean O'Keeffe

Sharjah Danny Mullins

Spillane’s Tower Mark Walsh

Three Card Brag Sam Ewing

