Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on the first day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle one-two Slade Steel and Mystical Power will clash in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (3.40), the first of three Grade 1s on the opening day of the Punchestown festival on Tuesday.
The Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel has been kept at two miles following his Cheltenham success, with Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle winner Ballyburn not declared for the opening day Grade 1 and set to run in the 2m3½f novice hurdle at the big meeting on Friday.
Mystical Power, the son of Galileo and Annie Power, was beaten a length and a half by Slade Steel in the Supreme and most recently won the Top Novices’ Hurdle for Willie Mullins at Aintree.
Firefox, who finished third in the Supreme and second at Aintree, reopposes, while Mullins’ five-strong team in the nine-runner race also includes Supreme fourth Asian Master and Tullyhill, who was favourite for the Supreme but finished eighth.
Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness takes on Mares’ Chase second Dinoblue in the feature €300,000 William Hill Champion Chase (5.25).
The Henry de Bromhead-trained nine-year-old beat Gentleman De Mee by a length and a half at Cheltenham and the runner-up takes him on again in this Grade 1 event.
Banbridge drops in trip having disappointed on unfavourable soft ground in the Ryanair Chase and wears first-time cheekpieces, while Dysart Dynamo has his first start since falling in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase won by Dinoblue at Leopardstown in December.
Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles was a 4-1 shot for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (6.00) but did not feature in the eight-runner field.
Brown Advisory second Monty’s Star, National Hunt Chase runner-up Embassy Gardens, recent Ayr novice handicap chase winner Sharjah and Spillane’s Tower, a Grade 1 winner for Jimmy Mangan at Fairyhouse last month, were among the declarations, with the last-named novice stepping up to three miles for the first time.
There are 11 British-trained runners on the opening day, including seven in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle (3.05) for trainers including Venetia Williams, Tom Lacey and Anthony Honeyball.
The going is yielding, good to yielding in places but could well ease with rain forecast. Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said on Sunday morning: “It’s been dry for the past day and Met Eireann are forecasting rain tonight through to Tuesday, which could be anything from ten to 30 millimetres of rain.”
Confirmed runners and riders
KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle
Asian Master Tom Costello
Fascile Mode Sean Flanagan
Firefox Jack Kennedy
Ile Atlantique Danny Mullins
King Of Kingsfield Jordan Gainford
Mystical Power Mark Walsh
Slade Steel Rachael Blackmore
Tullyhill Paul Townend
Fun Fun Fun Brian Hayes
William Hill Champion Chase
Ash Tree Meadow Sam Ewing
Banbridge JJ Slevin
Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore
Dysart Dynamo Sean O'Keeffe
Fil Dor Jack Kennedy
Gentleman De Mee Paul Townend
Saint Sam Danny Mullins
Dinoblue Mark Walsh
Maskada Darragh O'Keeffe
Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase
American Mike Jack Kennedy
Embassy Gardens Paul Townend
Monty’s Star Rachael Blackmore
Salvador Ziggy Jordan Gainford
Sandor Clegane Sean O'Keeffe
Sharjah Danny Mullins
Spillane’s Tower Mark Walsh
Three Card Brag Sam Ewing
Read more . . .
'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 28 April 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 11:36, 28 April 2024
- 'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
- Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown
- 'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
- Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown