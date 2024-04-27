'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown

Barry Connell is hoping the exciting William Munny can confirm himself a top prospect at Punchestown next Wednesday in a red-hot running of the Grade 1 bumper where he will lock horns with Jasmin De Vaux and Romeo Coolio, who filled the first two places in last month's Champion Bumper.

The six-year-old showed an excellent attitude to prevail by a short head on debut at Navan in January, when defeating C'est Ta Chance, before taking a big step forward at Naas the following month when he showed a thunderous turn of foot to streak five lengths clear.

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Connell was enthused by the change of speed he showed that day and is optimistic the decision to swerve Cheltenham will stand him in good stead.