'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown

William Munny: all set for the Champion Bumper at Punchestown
William Munny: all set for the Champion Bumper at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann

Barry Connell is hoping the exciting William Munny can confirm himself a top prospect at Punchestown next Wednesday in a red-hot running of the Grade 1 bumper where he will lock horns with Jasmin De Vaux and Romeo Coolio, who filled the first two places in last month's Champion Bumper.

The six-year-old showed an excellent attitude to prevail by a short head on debut at Navan in January, when defeating C'est Ta Chance, before taking a big step forward at Naas the following month when he showed a thunderous turn of foot to streak five lengths clear. 

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Connell was enthused by the change of speed he showed that day and is optimistic the decision to swerve Cheltenham will stand him in good stead.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 27 April 2024inPunchestown festival

Last updated 19:36, 27 April 2024

