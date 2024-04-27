'He's got an ideal profile' - Barry Connell's top prospect William Munny to take on Champion Bumper 1-2 at Punchestown
Barry Connell is hoping the exciting William Munny can confirm himself a top prospect at Punchestown next Wednesday in a red-hot running of the Grade 1 bumper where he will lock horns with Jasmin De Vaux and Romeo Coolio, who filled the first two places in last month's Champion Bumper.
The six-year-old showed an excellent attitude to prevail by a short head on debut at Navan in January, when defeating C'est Ta Chance, before taking a big step forward at Naas the following month when he showed a thunderous turn of foot to streak five lengths clear.
Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Connell was enthused by the change of speed he showed that day and is optimistic the decision to swerve Cheltenham will stand him in good stead.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 April 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 19:36, 27 April 2024
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
- Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown
- Shishkin 'will definitely go' for Punchestown Gold Cup raid following Aintree defeat
- Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
- Festival aces Slade Steel and Captain Guinness to spearhead Henry de Bromhead's Punchestown team
- Gordon Elliott expects Teahupoo to 'take a bit of beating' at Punchestown as he eyes strong finish to the season
- Galopin Des Champs and Ballyburn among galaxy of stars set to be unleashed by Willie Mullins at Punchestown
- Shishkin 'will definitely go' for Punchestown Gold Cup raid following Aintree defeat