Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race57 MINS
13:15 SandownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race57 MINS
13:15 SandownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Punchestown festival
premium

Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid

Jimmy Mangan (left) after Spillane's Tower Grade 1 success
Jimmy Mangan (left) after Spillane's Tower's Grade 1 success at Fairyhouse last month

Jimmy Mangan is excited about the idea of trying Spillane's Tower over three miles for the first time in next week's Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown, but the hugely popular trainer is on weather watch as he said it will need to be soft ground for him to run.

Spillane's Tower was one of the most popular winners of the jumps season when landing the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse last month and, in the process, provide his trainer with a second success at Grade 1 level, 16 years after his first with Conna Castle in the same race.

That was over two and a half miles, but Mangan feels the best could yet be to come over further.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 26 April 2024inPunchestown festival

Last updated 12:00, 26 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPunchestown festival
more inPunchestown festival