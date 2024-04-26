Jimmy Mangan thinks Spillane's Tower could be even better over three miles - but admits rain needed for Punchestown bid
Jimmy Mangan is excited about the idea of trying Spillane's Tower over three miles for the first time in next week's Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown, but the hugely popular trainer is on weather watch as he said it will need to be soft ground for him to run.
Spillane's Tower was one of the most popular winners of the jumps season when landing the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse last month and, in the process, provide his trainer with a second success at Grade 1 level, 16 years after his first with Conna Castle in the same race.
That was over two and a half miles, but Mangan feels the best could yet be to come over further.
Published on 26 April 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 12:00, 26 April 2024
