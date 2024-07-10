Newmarket's July course hit by 29mm deluge in a hour and a half on Tuesday but track 'taken rain fantastically well'

The ground is expected to continue to improve ahead of Newmarket's July festival after the track took a surprise deluge of rain on Tuesday "fantastically well".

A total of 29mm of rain fell at the July course within a one-and-a-half hour spell on Tuesday and the going had initially been eased to soft (from good to soft). However, a dry night has seen conditions improve slightly to soft, good to soft in places on Wednesday morning.

Clerk of the course Andrew Morris said just before 9am on Wednesday: "We had a pretty unexpected and incredibly heavy shower yesterday between 2pm and 3.30pm, which hit us with 29mm of rain.

"That changed the going but we've been dry overnight and we're lucky with the July course that it's taken the rain fantastically well. We were delighted to see the condition it was in this morning, so we've tweaked the going slightly."

A more settled period is expected until July Cup day on Saturday, and Morris hopes that could see the going improve throughout the meeting.

Morris said: "Today and tomorrow we've got a largely dry forecast with the chance of a light shower, but we don't think it will have too much impact on ground conditions.

"It's grey and overcast and certainly not what you'd call the height of the summer weather, but we're hoping temperatures are going to rise slightly and hopefully we should see some more improvement."

The three-day meeting begins on Thursday before the Group 1 highlights, the Falmouth Stakes and July Cup, take place on Friday and Saturday. All of the action will take place on the stands' side track for the first time this season.

The July Cup (4.35 ) could feature a fascinating clash of the sprinting generations between three-year-olds Inisherin and Vandeek against older horses Regional and Kinross, while Thursday's Ladies' Day is expected to be the busiest day of the meeting.

