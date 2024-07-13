'4-1 is a perfectly fine price to find out if I'm right' - David Jennings answers the big questions on a bumper day of action

What's the big story?

A proper sprint, at last. None of the Royal Ascot speed assignments were anything to write home about, but the My Pension Expert July Cup (4.35 ) should provide us with 70 seconds of serious scampering.

Inisherin has been the posterboy for speedsters so far this season, adding the Commonwealth Cup to his smooth Sandy Lane success, but this will ask even more questions of him. Does he have the answers?

He might do, but Vandeek was better than him at two. Indeed, he was better than all of these at two. Then there is River Tiber , who is back doing what he was born to do, and that smashing servant Kinross , who is seven but doesn't carry a birth cert with him anywhere he goes.

If he were human, he'd be that 40-year-old queuing to get in the under-16 gate for free at the races and nobody would bat an eyelid. He's ageing better than Jennifer Lopez.

Who wins the July Cup?

Vandeek. Forgiveness is my worst trait, and I am in no rush whatsoever to write off last season's speediest juvenile after his rather subdued Sandy Lane showing.

He looked electric last year and the Crisford camp has been back in much better form over the last fortnight. I have a feeling he is quite simply a cut above this lot and 4-1 is a perfectly fine price to find out if I'm right.

What's the bet of the day?

There was loads to like about the debut of Angel Hunter at Sandown eight days ago and he can make it second time lucky in the 7f novice stakes (2.57 ) at Ascot.

The winner that day was Anno Domini and Richard Hannon's colt was cutting him down at the finish. There ought to be bundles of improvement in his locker. He looks nice.

What's the lay of the day?

Quddwah looks too short in the Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (2.20 ).

The Crisfords could train me to win a modelling contest the way things have been going for them in the last 24 hours, but Sonny Liston and, in particular, Embesto , look big dangers. I think he might lose his unbeaten record here.

Who wins the bet365 Bunbury Cup ( 4.00 )?

Let's go Awaal . He's best fresh, was third in the race last year off 3lb higher, has a good draw in 17 (18 won it last year) and could be part of a sizzling Saturday for the Crisfords.

Anything else flying under the radar?

Trilby in the concluding 6f handicap (5.25 ) at York.

One of these sprints is going to fall into his lap someday soon and the way he has travelled the last few times suggests that day might not be too far away.

His last two efforts can be upgraded significantly and Joe Fanning, who rode him to win at Catterick in May, is back on board. He'll be a big price and he's worth a small each-way investment. I'll be disappointing if he's not in the first four.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.