'It's nothing to do with money, we want to win' - Charlie Appleby reaffirms support of British racing as Godolphin stir into life

Ancient Truth and William Buick win the Superlative Stakes
Ancient Truth was the star of a Godolphin treble on July Cup dayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There has been a different feel about Godolphin's game plan this season but as the sun finally broke through the clouds on July Cup day, one of the powerhouses of global racing stirred into life in Britain.  

That is not to say the domestic campaign has been a disaster to this point for Godolphin, having started the season on the right foot with Notable Speech's win in the 2,000 Guineas, but principal trainer Charlie Appleby fielded just six runners at Royal Ascot and for the second season running returned from the royal meeting empty handed. 

Meanwhile, a team of 18 horses, trained by Appleby and based at Saratoga, have been taking the United States by storm for Godolphin and Europe's loss has undoubtedly been America's gain.

