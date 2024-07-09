James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans

James Doyle is primed to continue his partnership with Vandeek in the My Pension Expert July Cup on Saturday after Wathnan Racing confirmed their intention to send the jockey to Newmarket.

Doyle, who became the retrained rider to the Qatar-backed operation at the start of the year, will ride Columnist in the Superlative Stakes despite Wathnan Racing fielding the favourite for the feature John Smith's Cup Handicap at York on the same day.

Haunted Dream will instead be partnered in the heritage handicap by Danny Muscutt, who dons the Wathnan Racing silks for the first time and therefore frees up Doyle to ride the Vandeek in the July Cup.