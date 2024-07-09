- More
James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans
James Doyle is primed to continue his partnership with Vandeek in the My Pension Expert July Cup on Saturday after Wathnan Racing confirmed their intention to send the jockey to Newmarket.
Doyle, who became the retrained rider to the Qatar-backed operation at the start of the year, will ride Columnist in the Superlative Stakes despite Wathnan Racing fielding the favourite for the feature John Smith's Cup Handicap at York on the same day.
Haunted Dream will instead be partnered in the heritage handicap by Danny Muscutt, who dons the Wathnan Racing silks for the first time and therefore frees up Doyle to ride the Vandeek in the July Cup.
Published on inNewmarket July festival
Last updated
- 'He's getting quicker and is very versatile' - Kevin Ryan delighted as Inisherin enjoys perfect July Cup prep
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Princess of Wales's and July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday
- Wathnan Racing: who could represent the big-spending outfit at Newmarket's July meeting?
- 'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
- Commonwealth Cup scorer Inisherin one of 13 left in contention for Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket
