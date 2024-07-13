'He'll get better and better' - Ancient Truth 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas after justifying favouritism in Superlative Stakes

Ancient Truth made it three wins from three starts with a trouble-free victory in the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, Ancient Truth was sent off the 4-6 favourite in a depleted field of six and only needed to be pushed out by jockey William Buick to win from Seagulls Eleven.

“I’m pleased,” Appleby said. “Marks out of ten, what would you give him? Probably an eight. I think the stronger the gallop the better and I’m pretty sure Will will come in and say they weren’t going quick enough for me. There wasn’t any pace in the race and I said to Will, go and ride him like a good horse because he either is or he isn’t. I think there will be some marked improvement from that.”

Betfair shortened Ancient Truth to 10-1 (from 16) for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas and Appleby was inclined to think that Classic, rather than the Derby, would be the best long-term target.

He said: “I think this horse will get a mile for sure and is probably more of a Guineas horse [than a Derby horse]. I’d say we’ll have a look at the National Stakes next.”

Ancient Truth and William Buick win the Superlative Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ancient Truth had initially raced a little keenly in the centre of the pack as Assertively reluctantly led the horses along. As Assertively fell back after running his race, Buick needed to pull Ancient Truth around his opponents to get a clear run, momentarily putting him out of position.

However, once in the clear it seemed only a matter of time before Ancient Truth got to the front and he showed a decisive change of pace to get to the lead. He wandered around a little in front, allowing Seagulls Eleven to close, but the result never looked in doubt.

“It was what we were hoping to see,” Buick said. “It wasn’t made easy for him because he was in a pocket and he had to come back and round and quicken up. I thought it was a nice performance.

“Hopefully he can follow in the footsteps of Charlie’s other winners. He’s a horse I believe will only get better and better.”

