Newmarket going changed to good to firm with course walk set to decide Falmouth favourite's participation

The going at Newmarket has been changed to good to firm, leaving a doubt remaining over the participation of favourite Via Sistina in the feature Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ).

The mare's trainer George Boughey has said he will walk the track before making a decision about whether she will line up for her second Group 1 in two weeks, with connections happy to give her the green light if the going matches the good ground she raced on when winning the Pretty Polly at the Curragh.

While the going has "tightened up" for day two of the July meeting according to clerk of the course Michael Prosser, there is still the chance it could ease with showers forecast.

"I've changed the ground to good to firm all over this morning," he said. "The GoingStick reflects that as it's 7.7 this morning from 7.4 yesterday. It's tightened up a bit but there's still plenty of moisture in the profile of the soil. It's just started to lightly rain.

"We're going to get patchy, light rain from now until at least lunchtime but it looks as if the afternoon may not be too bad. I expect the track to take the rain well, we could potentially go to good ground.

"There are two elements to it. The warm front is coming through right now and the cold front, which is sitting to the southwest, comes through to East Anglia later from 5pm onwards – that will deliver more rain this evening. We're probably in line for 2-4mm, with 1-2mm before racing today and then another bit later on."

Newmarket: the going has been changed to good to firm Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Via Sistina remains the steady 6-4 market leader for the Falmouth Stakes, with the luckless Coronation Stakes runner-up Remarquee next best at 4-1. There is weakness behind the dual Group 1 winner Nashwa, who has been the beaten favourite on her last four starts, and she has drifted out to 5-1.

There has been each-way support for the Sandringham winner Coppice, who was as big as 12-1 last night but is now trading four points shorter. The three-year-old is a sister to the Group 2 winner Calyx and will be partnered by Tom Marquand for her first try at a Group 1.

On the prospect of the favourite's participation, Prosser added: "I don't get involved in running plans, but the course rode well yesterday. The feedback was good and the grass cover is excellent, so it's a very even racing surface.

"You've got to remember we've put on 20mm between Tuesday and Wednesday, there's plenty of moisture in the soil and it's not been scorching temperatures. Any rainfall we get, even 2mm, can turn the ground to good as it did at Sandown on Saturday."

Godolphin suffered a significant disappointment when their 1-3 shot Adayar was beaten in the Princess of Wales's Stakes yesterday but there is confidence behind both of their odds-on runners this afternoon.

Star Of Mystery looked a top-class prospect over the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (2.25 ) course and distance in Listed company last time and is a strong 2-11 shot to deny the Albany Stakes fourth Persian Dreamer.

Later on in the card, Emperor's Star has strengthened as the 10-11 favourite for the 7f maiden (4.10 ) after the defection of the Ballydoyle runner Capulet. The €300,000 yearling is related to the Group 1 winner Cloth Of Stars and his stable has won the race three times in the last seven years.

Posted at 9.30am, updated at 11am

Non-runners

2.25 Soprano (self cert, other)

3.00 La Pulga (self cert, other)

4.10 Capulet (self cert, other)

