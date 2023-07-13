'We're going there all guns blazing' - which trainer is buzzing about his chances in the Midlands National?

Last year's winner Hurricane Georgie is among a strong team of four for Gordon Elliott as he seeks a third success in six years in this €100,000 summer showpiece at Kilbeggan.

Stable jockey Jack Kennedy is not on Hurricane Georgie like he was last year, though. He has switched on to Mars Harper, also owned by Pioneer Racing.

Tullybeg has already won a National this year. He landed the Mayo one at Ballinrobe in May and will bid to follow up under Michael O'Sullivan off an 8lb higher mark and without Danny Gilligan's 7lb claim.

Speaking about his quartet, Elliott said: "Tullybeg was really good at Ballinrobe and has come into his own over fences. We thought this race would suit Mars Harper, he's had a nice break and seems to be in good form. Vina Ardanza is a classy enough sort on his day and hopefully has a decent each-way shout, while Hurricane Georgie won the race impressively last year and obviously likes the place."

Stealthy Tom is on a roll and chasing a hat-trick. He won the Connacht National at Roscommon last month under a stylish ride from Mark McDonagh who once again gets the leg up on the improving eight-year-old.

Trainer Enda Bolger said of his chances: "He came out of Roscommon in good nick. It's a great pot and we're going there all guns blazing. He's climbed the handicap and this is going to be tougher for him, but I couldn't be any happier with him going there."

Life In The Park was all the rage for the Mayo National, heavily supported into 3-1 favourite beforehand, but he could only finish third to Tullybeg having traded at a low of evens in-running on Betfair. He is only 1lb higher here and has the benefit of Mike O'Connor's 3lb claim.

Willie Mullins has not won the Midlands National in the last decade but Pont Aval looked a reformed character when running away with the Killarney National by seven lengths and a 9lb hike in the weights might not prevent him from playing a leading role.

