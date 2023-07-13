Charlie Appleby hoping for New London repeat as Tagabawa and Local Dynasty tackle £100,000 handicap

This is a race that has been won by genuine Group performers in the last two years. In 2021 it was Dubai Honour and last season it went to New London, who was subsequently successful in the Gordon Stakes.

New London represented Godolphin and the owners have the two market leaders here in the shape of Tagabawa and Local Dynasty.

William Buick will ride Tagabawa, who was last seen finishing sixth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his turf debut and should have more to offer on the surface.

James Doyle takes the mount on Local Dynasty and he also brings Royal Ascot form to the table after finishing third behind Burdett Road in the Golden Gates Stakes last time.

William Buck has ridden Tagabawa on his last three starts and Local Dynasty on his last five, which suggests he had the choice, but Appleby evidently has a good chance to enhance his already wildly impressive 34 per cent strike-rate on the July course in the last five seasons.

Freddie and Martyn Meade are at 25 per cent and they team up with the progressive Dayzee, who has won three of her last four starts and returned from a break to score at Salisbury. She is up 6lb in the weights, but looks capable of taking another step forward for this yard.

Connections were harbouring hopes of making it at the top level with Like A Tiger after he ran away with a handicap on the Rowley Mile on his reappearance, but it all fell apart when he finished only sixth in the Newmarket Stakes next time out. He is now on a retrieval mission.

Hollie Doyle takes over from Daniel Muscutt in the saddle and is 3-17 for the James Ferguson yard in recent seasons.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Local Dynasty and Tagabawa

Local Dynasty put up a good performance over this trip in the Golden Gates Handicap, while dropping back to ten furlongs should suit Tagabawa. Both have come out of Ascot well and should be very competitive.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Bolster

He’s lightly raced and improving. He ran well for a long way at Ascot before he was hampered two furlongs out and we’re hopeful he can be very competitive on his handicap debut.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Obelix and Burglar

Burglar found a stiff pace and a mile and a half at Ascot stretched him a bit and he's dropping back to a mile and a quarter on quick ground he should enjoy. Obelix has always shown promise but may be high enough in the handicap right now.

Alan King, trainer of Westerton

We like him and he won well in maiden company last time. A 9lb rise seemed a bit harsh as he was racing against horses without marks, but it is what it is. I’m very happy with him and feel he’s improved again. I’m hoping he’ll run well in what looks like a very competitive race.

Freddie Meade, joint-trainer of Dayzee

She’s done well since joining us and the only blip was when we ran her over the wrong trip at Southwell. She has a nice, upward profile and I feel there’s more to come. Ground on the quick side suits her well, her Salisbury form has worked out nicely and she’s 2lb well in, which can only help.

William Haggas, trainer of Seendid

He may want a bit further but he has a light weight, it’s a valuable race and he’s an improving horse.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

