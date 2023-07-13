'She has a big chance' - can anyone stop odds-on Godolphin favourite Star Of Mystery?

It might be that more significance is attached to this race after Mawj struck last year before going on to land the 1,000 Guineas this spring, but the Group 2 boasted a rich roll of honour before that.

Somewhat surprisingly, the honours board does not include the name of Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, although he could easily put that right this time with Star Of Mystery.

She owes her position at the head of the market to an authoritative course-and-distance victory at Listed level two weeks ago and this is a sensible stepping stone despite no filly completing the double from that race to here in recent years.

"She has to be smart," Racing Post analysis noted after that performance, which drew praise from Appleby even if he played down her chances of becoming a Guineas contender next term, reasoning the daughter of Kodiac's pedigree is "all speed".

Her main rival might be Persian Dreamer, who was fourth in the Albany at Royal Ascot. That form has already been boosted courtesy of a Group 2 win for Matrika, who finished ahead of her in second.

She should not be dismissed, although stablemate Thanksbutnothanks, who also ran at the royal meeting, finishing 11th in the Queen Mary, will have to step up to be involved.

Gary Halpin: jockey has a rare ride at the track Credit: Tattersalls Ascot

On the eve of a traditionally tough Saturday to find jockeys, she will be ridden by Gary Halpin, who has had one winner from just two rides at Newmarket’s July course.

Woodhay Wonder completes the field for Tom Ward, who has long thought a bit of his juvenile, a ready winner at Newbury last month.

Pinching some black type is an understandable plan for her, especially if Star Of Mystery is as good as she looked the other day.

What they say

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Persian Dreamer and Thanksbutnothanks

Persian Dreamer ran a blinder at Royal Ascot and was one of the last horses off the bridle. She would appreciate any rain, but I think she's got a big chance if the ground isn't too quick. I'm not 100 per cent sure Thanksbutnothanks will see out six furlongs, but it's a small field and there's a chance she can pick up some black type. Soprano being out means only Star Of Mystery is rated higher than Persian Dreamer and she has to turn up on the day. Both of mine have been in great order since Ascot and they came out of their races there well, as the track did a good job with the ground and watering



Charlie Appleby, trainer of Star Of Mystery

She came out of her recent win in good order and this looks a natural progression for her. A couple of her rivals bring Royal Ascot form into the race, which always warrants respect, but she looks the one to beat based on her Empress Stakes display.

Tom Ward, trainer of Woodhay Wonder

She was quite impressive at Newbury last time and we've always liked her. She's taken a step forward since then and she'll keep progressing so I just hope we've put her in the right spot to get some black type.

