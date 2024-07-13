In-form Harry Wilson gave three winners on Friday - find out his selections for all 11 ITV races at Ascot, York and Newmarket

Harry Wilson with his advice for all 11 races at Ascot, York and Newmarket on Super Saturday . . .

1.45 Ascot

A1R Services Heritage Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Rohaan

It's quite clear that Rohaan loves Ascot, with form figures of 1101140710 (three no-shows came in Group 1s) which includes back-to-back victories in the Wokingham in 2021 and 2022, and you have to look back only to October for his last win at the track, where he got the better of English Oak. That form couldn't be stronger with the runner-up now rated 19lb higher thanks to two subsequent wins, including a three-length success in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, and Rohaan finds himself 3lb lower than that day, despite running some respectable races this year. He's better over 6f, but he should get a strong pace to aim at in this big field and will be finishing stronger than most.

Rohaan 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: David Evans

2.00 York

John Smith's Racing Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Blue For You

It seems as though Blue For You's season revolves around this race, having finished a half-length second in 2022 and running out a comfortable winner last year, and he finds himself on a very workable official rating here. Marks in the 100s have proved too high for him, so recent form figures of 00070-400 are easy to forgive, but he confirmed his liking for this course and distance on his reappearance and will be much happier here than he has been at Epsom (didn't handle the track) and Ascot (doesn't run it well) on his last two starts. He's 4lb lower than last year and the slight ease underfoot will suit.

Blue For You 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.12 Newmarket

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Arisaig

Arisaig caught my eye on her handicap debut on the Rowley Mile in April, when staying on strongly from the back of the pack in a race in which it paid to race up with the pace. The switch to more prominent tactics didn't suit next time, but she produced a devastating turn of foot to come from last to first and demolish the field in a 7½ handicap last month, finally confirming that initial promise. She was again eyecatching at Royal Ascot, when not having the clearest of runs through but finishing third in her group on the far side. The winner of that group has since finished second in a Listed race, so she could still have scope from this mark, while the drop to 7f looks a good move.

Arisaig 14:12 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.20 Ascot

Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Quddwah

I was expecting Quddwah to line up in the Queen Anne after producing a powerful finish to land the trial in May, but he was ruled out of that Group 1 contest with a low blood count. The form of his Listed victory looks strong, given runner-up Docklands and third-placed Maljoom filled the same spots behind Charyn at Royal Ascot, and he's entitled to step forward from that first start in 348 days. This will be his first time tackling a bend, but he looks uncomplicated and the ease underfoot will suit.

Quddwah 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.35 York

John Smith's City Walls Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Starlust

A return to 5f looked a good move after his weakening effort in the Commonwealth Cup trial at Ascot in May and he proved that to be the case when putting a good field to bed easily over course and distance later that month. He was lit up by first-time blinkers in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but travelled strongly for a long way before again weakening over the extra furlong. His career-best effort as a juvenile came when chasing home Big Evs over 5f and he clearly has bundles of speed, so he could be open to plenty of improvement on just his third go at the minimum trip.

Starlust 14:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.50 Newmarket

bet365 Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Volterra

Both of Qirat's and Volterra's wins on their respective reappearances have been firmly franked, but the latter is the one really proven at the trip and can improve on his effort at Royal Ascot. Volterra was well backed when winning a mile handicap on the Rowley Mile in May, travelling strongly throughout before powering clear out of the Dip to score by two and three-quarter lengths. The second has since won and finished second at Royal Ascot to advertise the form and although beaten into 11th there, he won his group. He was a bit keen that day but if he travels more kindly here he could prove hard to peg back.

Volterra 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.10 York

John Smith's Cup Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Take Heart

Johnny Murtagh's runners should always be noted when being sent from Ireland and Take Heart looks an interesting prospect in first-time cheekpieces. He's been on the improve since stepped up to 1m2f last year, comfortably landing a handicap at Naas before finishing little more than three lengths behind Crystal Black, who has won three times since (including the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot) and is now rated 26lb higher. Heavy ground was against him over a mile on his reappearance and he stepped forward from that when registering career-best Racing Post Ratings the next twice, including when going down by just half a length to a subsequent winner. He still looks to be on a good mark and looks overpriced at 25-1.

Take Heart 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

3.25 Newmarket

bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Ancient Truth

Columnist is bred to be a sprinter and the Coventry form was majorly let down by runner-up Electrolyte in the July Stakes on Thursday, and while I'm not keen to rule out The Parthenon, given he started off in a Group race before seeing out the 7f trip well last time, he hasn't appeared as though he could be a world-beater for Aidan O'Brien. However, Ancient Truth has looked mightily impressive in winning both starts, latterly over course and distance, and trainer Charlie Appleby knows what it takes to win this, having landed the Group 2 four times in the last ten years. The drying ground is a plus and he can remain unbeaten.

Ancient Truth 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.45 York

John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Klondike

Just a short head separated Klondike and Salt Bay over course and distance last time, but the former looked firmly in charge for much of the race before wandering around late on and can maintain that standard here. He had some good form last year, notably finishing second to subsequent Queen's Vase winner Gregory at Goodwood, and is still open to plenty of improvement after just six starts.

Klondike 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: William Haggas

4.00 Newmarket

bet365 Bunbury Cup, 7f

Harry's tip: Bless Him

Bless Him has been an admirable servant to connections over the years and although he hasn't won for two years he showed he could still cut it in these competitive handicaps when going down by just a neck in May and the front two have run well in Group company since. That last success came in this race two years ago off a mark 3lb higher than he has here, while he finished a close fourth in this last year, having had no cover and probably hitting the front too soon. He's handicapped to go well, performs at the track and could give connections one last hurrah.

Bless Him 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: David Simcock

4.35 Newmarket

My Pension Expert July Cup (Group 1), 6f

Harry's tip: Inisherin

Inisherin had looked smart over a mile but he has been a revelation since being sent sprinting, dominating the field in the Sandy Lane on soft ground at Haydock before delivering one of the standout performances of Royal Ascot when running away with the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. His Racing Post Rating of 120 achieved that day is better than any of his rivals have produced this year and he's still open to improvement on just his third go at sprinting.

Inisherin 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

