'If she runs up to her Ascot form she’s the one they all have to beat' - analysis and quotes for the Group 3 at York

Swingalong (Clifford Lee): won the Lowther Stakes for trainer Karl Burke last year

Before the Commonwealth Cup form gets its Group 1 test in Saturday's July Cup, Royal Ascot third Swingalong has the first chance to lift the fog in the Group 3 Summer Stakes.

However, we should be wary of extrapolating too far from how Swingalong fares here. Last year Flotus took an identical route to this race and won handsomely. But neither of those who had beaten her at Ascot came up to snuff at Newmarket, and the Commonwealth Cup kept taking hits from there. It is generally regarded to have been one of the race's weakest runnings.

Flotus's win tells us two things; one obvious, one implicit. First is the difference in level required between a Royal Ascot Group 1 and a female-only Group 3. Flotus ran to an identical Racing Post Rating (110) here as at Ascot, which is very slightly above the ten-year average for the winner of this race. It is also exactly the same as what Swingalong achieved last time.

The second point is to do with running style. Flotus matched strides most of the way at Ascot and made all at York, which is a track that generally gives greater advantage to forceful rides. Swingalong pinged the lids three weeks ago and led until a furlong out. That seemed to confirm that she is a sprinter, for all she had been given a Classic campaign in the spring.

She is neither the only filly in this race to have been tried as a miler in recent times, nor the only one to exceed the standard for this race. Juliet Sierra matches the first point, Gale Force Maya the second.

Mammas Girl fits both, with her Nell Gwyn success in April followed by flops in the 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes. Like Swingalong, she is bred like a sprinter, so it would be no great surprise to see her return to form for this drop to six furlongs.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Gale Force Maya

She’s been a bit slow to come to hand this year and she’s had a lot of hard races when she’s been up there in the firing line throughout, so we’re slightly concerned they may have taken their toll. I’d like to see her run well and show some of that old sparkle in a race against some decent fillies. She looks well and likes it at York, so hopefully she can get back on track.

William Haggas, trainer of Pink Crystal

The owner has three runners in the race and he wasn’t sure that I should be running her. But that’s what we kept her in training for, to be running in a Group race, and that’s what we’re doing.

James Tate, trainer of Royal Aclaim

We thought it was about time we tried six furlongs as her dam stayed this trip very well and her sire, Aclaim, stayed seven furlongs. She’s had a good preparation and is probably in the best shape she’s been in this year. We’re hoping the trip will help her step up a little, and if that’s the case, she should put in a good performance.

David Evans, trainer of Radio Goo Goo

She’s had a great year and ran really well at Royal Ascot. She’ll have to be at the top of her game in this company, but she deserves to take her chance and the return to six furlongs at this quick track is in her favour. It might be a case of a bit too much too soon for her, but she’ll be even better next year. She takes her racing really well and I’ve always liked her.

Karl Burke, trainer of Secret Angel and Swingalong

If Swingalong runs up to her Ascot form she’s the one they all have to beat. She’s in great form and I’m very happy with her. I wouldn’t want too much rain for her as she likes fast ground. Secret Angel has an each-way chance, she’s in great order and looks really well.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

