Ballydoyle runner backed to give Aidan O'Brien a flying start to July meeting at Newmarket

Aidan O'Brien could be in for an important few days on the July course and punters are putting their faith in the Ballydoyle trainer to strike in the opening Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50 ) with Tower Of London.

O'Brien, who is also represented by Mountain Bear in the following Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ) on the first day of the July meeting, will run Never Ending Story in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ) tomorrow and potentially Meditate and Little Big Bear in the feature Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ) on Saturday.

Tower Of London has been supported to continue his improvement back in Group company as he was cut to 4-5 from 11-8 on Thursday morning. Saint George, who was last seen finishing second in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, is his nearest pursuer in the market.

Paddington has graduated from handicap company to become one of the stars of the season and his stablemate Tower Of London was a convincing winner of the Ulster Derby off a mark of 99 last time. He will bid to give his trainer a first success in the race since Housesofparliament in 2016.

Tower Of London is a brother to the Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri and connections will be hoping he can emphasise his credentials for Doncaster on ITV this afternoon. He is currently the 6-1 second favourite for the Classic behind Gregory.

Elsewhere on the card, Adayar is strong in the market for his first start over a mile and a half since he finished fourth in the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the Kingdom of Bahrain-sponsored Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ).

Godolphin's Derby and King George winner could only manage third to Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time but drops into Group 2 company over a longer trip here, and he is a strong 1-3 shot to deny Israr, Global Storm and Grand Alliance.

His trainer Charlie Appleby has indicated the race will act as a springboard to the King George, where could face this year's Derby 1-2 Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, along with the 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown.

Another market positive to note is Chief Mankato in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ). The colt, who overcame odds of 18-1 to win on debut at Windsor, was withdrawn from the Coventry Stakes after becoming upset in the stalls but he has been trimmed to 9-2 from 6-1 to make amends for that mishap.

His trainer Charlie Hills has enjoyed a purple patch of form recently, scooping big sprints with Khaadem and Equality, and the Lambourn trainer could be on the verge of unearthing another talented speedster.

The Newmarket going is good to firm, good in places, with the clerk of the course Michael Prosser opting to water the track with 12mm on Tuesday and a further 8mm yesterday. There is the possibility of showers late this afternoon.

Non-runners

3.00 Brave Nation (abscess)

