'I’ve kept him fresh for this race' - which trainer has targeted this big Newmarket sprint?

There have been plenty of rematches between these runners and now we are into the realms of trilogies and beyond. That’s certainly the case between Quinault and Washington Heights, who meet each other for the third time in succession with the score 2-0 to Quinault.

Quinault’s rise has been one of the stories of the season. He has gone up 31lb as a result of five consecutive wins and his last two victories have come in two of the hottest three-year-old sprint handicaps of the season. So can he confirm the places with his old rival?

There was a length between Quinault and Washington Heights when they met on the Rowley Mile and just a neck between them at York last time. Another 1lb swing in the weights in Washington Heights’s favour gives him a big chance, and so does the addition of Ryan Moore.

Mill Stream and Eminency were third and fourth behind Quinault and Washington Heights at York and Eminency had also finished third behind the pair on the Rowley Mile previously. Clive Cox has added cheekpieces for Eminency, but is 1-18 with horses in the aid for the first time since the start of last year..

Roger Varian won the race in 2017 with Ekhtiyaar, but he had more experience than the trainer’s runner this year, Tajalla, who comes into the contest after only three starts.

Tajalla suffered defeat for the first time in Listed company at Sandown last time, but still recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings and could improve now up a furlong.

This has often been a pointer to the Stewards’ Cup, with Magical Memory and Dancing Star both going on to land that race after winning here in the last ten seasons, so keep an eye out for who comes out on top from today's field. They are likely to end up back at Goodwood next month.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Alpha Capture

He's on his way back. He ran miserably last time but is in much better form now, although he needs to be.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Mill Stream

He’s in good order and has come out of his York race very well. It’s a competitive race but hopefully he can be in the mix.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Washington Heights

He’s been running consistently well in those big handicaps and obviously goes there with a leading chance again. He’s a fast-improving horse and at York probably ran off a true line. He deserves to get his head in front and we’ve got the best jockey in the world [Ryan Moore], so you can’t go wrong with that.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

I’m hopeful that the track at Newmarket will suit him a little bit better than at York. We only just got there in the last stride last time. Hopefully, the stiffer finish might suit our fella a bit better.

Clive Cox, trainer of Eminency and Redemption Time

They both ran really well in the York race. We’ve just put some cheekpieces on Eminency to help his concentration, but he’s been very progressive and he’s got a nice racing weight. I’m pleased that Redemption Time is settling better over six furlongs. Both horses would appreciate no further rain.

James Tate, trainer of Tough Enough

We thought he’d come on from two to three and it was a nice return at Windsor. We beat Eminency, so we’ve got similar formlines, and if he can produce his A-game again I’d like to think we’ll be on the premises. I’ve kept him fresh for this race.

Michael Bell, trainer of Brave Nation

He's tumbling down the handicap and is ready to roll over a quick six furlongs, which should suit him. I don't know about his draw in stall one, but if it pans out he could be in business.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

Read our Thursday previews:

'He’s a hugely progressive horse' - who will stake St Leger claim in Bahrain Trophy?

'He’s got a lot of speed and has a good racing brain' - key quotes and analysis for wide-open July Stakes

Adayar the hot favourite and hoping to springboard to King George - but could tactics hinder him?

'It’s no easy number' - highly regarded Nostrum connections wary of tough rivals as he makes comeback

'This is her trip and she's a classy filly when she puts it all together' - which outsider is a trainer very sweet on?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.