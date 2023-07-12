'He’s got a lot of speed and has a good racing brain' - key quotes and analysis for wide-open July Stakes

The July Stakes will help determine the strength of last month’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot as the evidence so far is limited. The only horses to run since, His Majesty (fourth) and Devious (sixth), were third and eighth of nine in the Phoenix Stakes. Here, we have Norfolk also-rans Malc (second), Thunder Blue (fifth) and Toca Madera (11th).

It is well known that prominent racers are generally better suited to Newmarket's July course than Ascot's stiff straight track given their relative topographies. While Malc caught the eye putting in strong late gains when an unconsidered 66-1 chance at the royal meeting, perhaps he was flattered arriving from the rear when the far-side runners forced a stronger pace than those who raced stands-side rail.

Long-time leader Thunder Blue led the far side for much of the journey and might just prefer six furlongs on this track, although there is little doubt Malc will also relish a longer trip. A true end-to-end gallop will be crucial to his chance.

Early favourite is once-raced colt Purosangue, who is virtually guaranteed to improve from his impressive four-length success when making most of the running at Haydock last month.

Trainer Andrew Balding’s horses generally progress markedly for a run, although racing on the quicker ground by the stands’ side rail helped Purosangue that day, while the second and third finished tailed off on their next outings.

Considering Purosangue and Chief Mankato both recorded a Racing Post Rating of 89 on their respective debuts, it is a surprise there is such a difference between the pair in the early betting. The form of his debut success is also working out much better than Purosangue's.

The runner-up has since finished third in the Windsor Castle, while the third and fourth both scored on their next start. Each of those juveniles raced prominently and Chief Mankato is worth marking up having scored from off the speed.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Peter Harper, racing manager to Al Mohamediya Racing, owners of Jasour

We’ve always held him in high regard and he won nicely at Nottingham on his second start. Obviously, this is a step up but he’ll enjoy the ground which was perfect when I walked it on Tuesday.

William Haggas, trainer of Lake Forest

I like him. He’s only run once but he did it well at Haydock when he ran a bit green and he’s got ability.

Tim Palin, spokesman for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Malc

I'm quite surprised he’s not favourite for the race but that tells you how much they think about the Andrew Balding horse. There was no fluke about his second in the Norfolk when both the winner and ourselves were probably overpriced. We had toyed with the idea of running him over six furlongs before now but as he’s already won over a stiff five furlongs at Carlisle we expect him to handle the track and the trip.

Tom Pennington, racing manager to Amo Racing, owners of Maximum Impact and Thunder Blue

Thunder Blue ran a nice race to be fifth in the Norfolk Stakes and he’s been pleasing at home since. Maximum Impact disappointed in the Windsor Castle after which nothing came to light and he’s working well again but a bit more rain might well have suited him.

Ray Dawson, rider of Purosangue

He’s got a lot of speed and has a good racing brain on him as he showed when he won on his debut at Haydock, where he gave me a good feel. He’ll have to improve but I’m hopeful he can and I’m looking forward to the ride. This is a big deal for the owners Opulence Thoroughbreds, who I ride for when I can.

Reporting by David Milnes

