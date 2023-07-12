'This is her trip and she's a classy filly when she puts it all together' - which outsider is a trainer very sweet on?

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes was a Ballydoyle benefit between 2015 and 2020 with Aidan O'Brien winning it four times in six years, but his quartet of contenders look to have plenty on their plates in 2023.

Emily Dickinson was beaten a short head in this last year by 15-8 shot Rosscarbery, the sixth winning favourite in the last decade, while Roger Varian sent over Believe In Love to land the spoils in 2021.

Varian is back for more with Divine Jewel, who is the joint top-rated in the race alongside Red Riding Hood with a mark of 102 following a career-best effort on RPRs last time at York when third of six to Quickthorn in a Listed event over this trip. She's improving and dangerous.

It is interesting that Dermot Weld has resisted the temptation of a handicap with Shamida after she was handed an opening mark of 89 following her course maiden win over the reopposing Scarlett O'Hara. She was brave there and wasn't stopping at the end of 1m4f, so an extra two furlongs could be a help rather than a hindrance.

Library is probably the best of the Ballydoyle bunch. But her Naas Oaks Trial win was over 1m2f, so she has an extra half mile to travel here, and perhaps the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Amusement is the best chance of a Coolmore winner.

She earned an RPR of 104 for her close-up fourth in a Listed race at Limerick last time and a repeat of that puts her right in the mix.

With six of the field rated within 6lb of each other this looks open, but Divine Jewel looks an improving filly capable of adding to her sole success, which arrived in a Class 5 Lingfield handicap of all things.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Irish Lullaby and Scarlett O'Hara

Scarlett O'Hara has run three solid races this year and I think she will definitely benefit from stepping in trip. Irish Lullaby had a great comeback at Cork, then we ran her back too quickly at Gowran and she didn't stay at Ascot. This is her trip and she's a classy filly when she puts it all together.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Powerful Aggie

She won well the last day at Down Royal and I think this track and trip will suit her well. Any rain will be a help to her and we're hoping to pick up some more black type.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Amusement

She's in good form and has come out of her last run well. We think the step up in trip will suit her and she has previous form around Leopardstown, so we're hoping she can run a big race. If she could get placed it would be great.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of High Chieftess, Lambada, Library, Red Riding Hood

They all seem to be in good form. Library won well at Naas and we were delighted with her there. She steps up in trip for this. Lambada was behind her there and we're on the lookout for some black type for her. Things just didn't happen in the Ribblesdale for Red Riding Hood, while High Chieftess is stepping up in trip as well.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Shamida

She's well in herself and she's a progressive filly but there are eight fillies in the race who are rated higher than her. I thought she put up a good performance when she won her maiden, she battled well, and I expect her to put up a good showing here.

