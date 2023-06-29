Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewGeorge Murphy
premium

'It would mean everything to win the Irish Derby' - inside a Champion Chase-winning yard that has had an incredible transformation

George Murphy, assistant to his father John, talks to Conor Fennelly ahead of White Birch's exciting trip to the Curragh

author image
Conor FennellyReporter
White Birch with John Murphy's assistant trainer and son George
White Birch with John Murphy's assistant trainer and son George Credit: Patrick McCann

The prospect of unearthing a gem provides a large part of the inspiration for most training yards and breeding operations across the globe, and there is no diamond shinier than a Classic contender.

Situated in Upton, 16 miles west of Cork, the John Murphy stable has long maintained a proclivity for sourcing such gems but, since it is primarily a trading operation, typically they were polished and moved on before attention switched to uncovering the next one. Some, however, are pocketed.

The likes of Charterhouse, who cost just 3,000gns as a yearling, and Sweet Gardenia have landed Listed honours in recent seasons for a yard that espouses quality over quantity, while Cavalry Charge and Think Big were sold to race abroad after promising juvenile campaigns. White Birch is this season's collector's item and the grey has glistened at every remove.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 29 June 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews