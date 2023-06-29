'It would mean everything to win the Irish Derby' - inside a Champion Chase-winning yard that has had an incredible transformation

The prospect of unearthing a gem provides a large part of the inspiration for most training yards and breeding operations across the globe, and there is no diamond shinier than a Classic contender.

Situated in Upton, 16 miles west of Cork, the John Murphy stable has long maintained a proclivity for sourcing such gems but, since it is primarily a trading operation, typically they were polished and moved on before attention switched to uncovering the next one. Some, however, are pocketed.

The likes of Charterhouse, who cost just 3,000gns as a yearling, and Sweet Gardenia have landed Listed honours in recent seasons for a yard that espouses quality over quantity, while Cavalry Charge and Think Big were sold to race abroad after promising juvenile campaigns. White Birch is this season's collector's item and the grey has glistened at every remove.