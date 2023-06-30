An extra €250,000 - and for what? Parochial affair confirms Irish Derby's international appeal is a thing of the past

In response to concerns about the declining international stature and appeal of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, the racing authorities injected an extra €250,000 into the prize fund this year. It was a generous gesture greeted with profound indifference by overseas trainers.

Until Friday, the Ralph Beckett-trained Salt Bay, last of seven runners in a Listed race at Newmarket on his only appearance of the season, was a possible runner. His omission from the confirmed runners has made this once-great international race and highlight of the Irish sporting calendar a thoroughly parochial affair.

In 1962, the French-trained Tambourine beat 23 rivals in the inaugural Irish Sweeps Derby. In his Daily Express column, Peter O'Sullevan hailed "this great enterprise" and congratulated the Curragh and the Irish racing authorities on setting "a new standard for international racing".