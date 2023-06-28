'Everything has gone well' - Auguste Rodin on course for Derby double bid as O'Brien eyes 100th European Classic

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed it's all systems go for Auguste Rodin's Derby double bid at the Curragh on Sunday as the master trainer eyes his 100th European Classic success.

O'Brien says everything has gone well for his star three-year-old colt since that spectacular victory at Epsom on June 3. All seemed to go wrong at Newmarket when Auguste Rodin trailed home in 12th on his seasonal reappearance on soft ground in the 2,000 Guineas, but he bounced back in scintillating style in the premier Classic, rewarding O'Brien's unwavering confidence as he came with a withering run down the outside to collar the Roger Varian-trained King Of Steel – subsequent winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot – by half a length.

Auguste Rodin is a general 1-3 chance to repeat his Epsom heroics in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday, when victory would bring the century up for the current Ballydoyle incumbent's European Classic haul, 26 years after Classic Park plundered him a first in the 1997 Irish 1,000 Guineas.