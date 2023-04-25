Mawj jets in from Dubai in bid to hit the ground running in Qipco 1,000 Guineas

Echoing his preparation of 1,000 Guineas winner Cape Verdi, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has shipped back late from Dubai to Newmarket for a go at this year's fillies' Classic.

The Godolphin filly will be one of the few sporting a proper summer coat before after going unbeaten in two starts at the Dubai Carnival.

Cape Verdi was not long off the plane when winning the 1,000 Guineas in 1998, and Bin Suroor left his Group 2-winning juvenile Mawj at his winter base at the Al Quoz stables until as recently as last week before shipping her to Newmarket.

A 16-1 chance for Classic glory, Mawj was joined on the plane by Bin Suroor's stable star , who is set to get his own European campaign under way in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp on Sunday.

The Godolphin trainer said: "Mawj came back from Dubai last week and is in good form. We gave her a break after she won the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas at Meydan. Now she's back here and looking well and the weather in Dubai has helped her. She goes straight to the Guineas."

Mawj (right): finished second to 1,000 Guineas favourite Meditate at Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

Last year, Mawj was campaigned exclusively at six furlongs, winning twice, including the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket. She was also second to likely 1,000 Guineas adversary Meditate in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

After winning the 7f Jumeirah Fillies Classic on her reappearance at Meydan in January, Mawj followed up with an emphatic eight-and-a-half length defeat of recent Nell Gwyn Stakes second Fairy Cross over a mile.

Bin Suroor said: "She won well twice in Dubai and we'll take our chance, but the horses in the 1,000 Guineas here look to be a different level. She showed plenty of speed here last year when winning over six furlongs, but she showed last time in Dubai that the mile was no problem for her."

After 263 days off the track, Real World ran twice at Group 1 level at the Dubai Carnival, most recently when ninth to Lord North in the Dubai Turf.

The six-year-old has form at Longchamp having won the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein there in 2021 and Bin Suroor said: "Real World has also come back from Dubai looking in great shape and he may well have needed the run in the Dubai Turf.

"We'll look to run him at Longchamp on Sunday where we hope Oisin Murphy may ride. After that the plan is to take him to the Lockinge Stakes."

