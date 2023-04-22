Frankie Dettori unseated from favourite Chaldean in 'freak accident' as Isaac Shelby wins Greenham

The Greenham began with despair for favourite backers as Frankie Dettori was unseated from Chaldean at the start, while victory in the 2,000 Guineas trial went to Isaac Shelby for Sean Levey and Brian Meehan.

Streets Of Gold leaned left when the stalls opened, appearing to nudge the Dewhurst winner and unbalancing Dettori, who fell from the saddle. Last year's Superlative winner Isaac Shelby was left to make all, eventually pulling clear to win by three lengths.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte, said: "It was a pure freak accident. Frankie said he broke a little slow and the horse beside him came across. As he did that, the horse literally pulled his foot out of the stirrup and down he went. It was a freak thing, but he has had a gallop up the track and he is fine."

Levey was winning a second Classic trial of the week after landing the Nell Gwyn aboard Mammas Girl on Wednesday, and barely had a moment's doubt aboard the 15-2 shot as the riderless Chaldean galloped alongside him.

"I imagined Frankie was going to be making the running and I was just drawn on the wing a bit so I was looking for cover," he said. "When the loose one came by me it lit him up, so I ran the majority of the race very keen. I thought maybe we'd done too much going to the furlong marker but nothing showed up.

"I rode him a while back at Lingfield and he felt as if he retained his ability, but at the same time I'd have liked him to improve a little bit more. He's definitely showed today that he has improved. It's a good surprise."

The colt, who runs in the famous blue-and-green Manton Thoroughbreds silks and is named after the American soldier and politician, isn’t entered in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket next month but was cut to 7-1 (from 20) for the French equivalent.

Charyn chased him home in second, while Theoryofeverything finished a further five and a half lengths adrift third. Sky Bet and Coral were among the bookmakers to refund punters on Chaldean, who can still be backed at 5-1 for the Newmarket Classic.

How it happened

The stalls open for the Greenham at Newbury, with Chaldean exiting stall 7 Credit: Racing TV

Streets Of Gold (stall eight) leans left into Chaldean Credit: Racing TV

Frankie Dettori becomes unbalanced on Chaldean after a bump from Streets Of Gold Credit: Racing TV

Dettori exits the saddle aboard the big-race favourite Credit: Racing TV

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

