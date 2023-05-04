Guineas meeting set to start on good to firm ground but showers possible

Newmarket's three-day Guineas festival is set to start on good to firm ground, although showers could potentially hit the track during the meeting.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser described the going as good to firm, good in places on Thursday, and has decided to lightly water the final eight furlongs.

Prosser said on Thursday: “It’s expected to stay dry today with only a low percentage chance of showers in the early evening. It’ll be dry overnight and during Friday morning until the afternoon, when there is a 50 per cent chance of a shower.

“The showers will disappear until Saturday morning, where we could get between 2-4mm until lunchtime, but it looks like we’ll be dry in the afternoon before a chance of a shower late in the day. Sunday is the best of the three days and more consistent, with a 20 per cent chance of a light shower.”

has attracted an increased number of runners from 12 months ago. The first Classic of the season has attracted 14 contenders, with 116 runners declared across the eight-race card compared to 91 last year.

Prosser said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to it immensely. We could do with a bit of luck with the weather and it would be great if it can be dry on Saturday afternoon so people can enjoy the racing because it’s a cracking card.

"We don’t just have some lovely heritage handicaps, we have a lovely three-year-old six-furlong handicap. We have a seven-furlong handicap at the end, where there are usually some hidden gems in that race too. The Palace House has attracted 17, which is wonderful, and the Guineas is always amazing.”

Sandown’s abandonment last Friday due to unsafe ground means the Group 2 bet365 mile and Group 3 Gordon Richards have been added to the meeting. Prosser added: “It’s poor old Sandown’s loss but racing's gain. We have eight races across each of the three days and the entries are really good. I’m pleased with the declarations for Friday, which are up from last year, while Saturday’s are significantly higher than 12 months ago.”

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.