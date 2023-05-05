2023 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 14 runners will line up for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket ( ) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The first Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1

Will probably be suited by further but he's one of the proven class performers in this

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 6-4f

Auguste Rodin 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

2

Mishap on reappearance but he was one of the top two-year-olds and may well stay a mile

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 6-1

Chaldean 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

3

Stuck to his task very well over 7f on soft at Newbury (7f) but no match for the winner

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 50-1

Charyn 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

4

Rallied his way to a narrow Group 1 win at Saint-Cloud (1m2f, heavy) in October

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Danny Muscutt

Forecast odds: 33-1

Dubai Mile 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

5

Looks capable of further improvement but it's needed in a major way in this top race

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 50-1

Flight Plan 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

6

Respectable third at Newcastle (1m, all-weather) in April but Flight Plan had his measure that day

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 100-1

Galeron 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

7

Has potential but he's miles adrift of what others in this line-up have achieved

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 100-1

Hi Royal 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

8

For all his meanderings at Doncaster, hard to envisage turning the tables on Auguste Rodin

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Forecast odds: 25-1

Holloway Boy 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

9

Recent Craven win over course and distance (good) was improved form but these rivals demand so much more

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 20-1

Indestructible 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

10

Irish 6f Group 1 on final start was last year's top-rated performance by a European two-year-old

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 11-2

Little Big Bear 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

11

Looks all class (Group 2 win over 6f) but there is a significant question over his stamina

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 16-1

Noble Style 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

12

He was gaining on Chaldean in the Group 1 Dewhurst here (7f, good) but beaten a head

Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 8-1

Sakheer 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

13

Impressed over 6f as two-year-old (Group 2 final start) and may well stay a mile; exciting prospect

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Sakheer 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

14

Not quite the star quality of some of these but battle-hardened and has shown he stays a mile

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 12-1

Silver Knott 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

Verdict

One who stays a mile well is preferred to the high-profile candidates who need to stretch their stamina, so gets the vote.

Auguste Rodin 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

2023 2,000 Guineas best betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up

have a new customer offer available and you can sign up . Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up

have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up

New customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up

Get free bets from if you sign up to a new account. Sign up

Sign up for a new account today to claim a free bet. Sign up

If you're a new customer, will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.