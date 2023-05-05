2023 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 14 runners will line up for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket (4.40) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The first Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
4.40 Newmarket (Saturday, May 6): Qipco 2,000 Guineas racecard and betting
2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket
1 Auguste Rodin
Will probably be suited by further but he's one of the proven class performers in this
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 6-4f
2 Chaldean
Mishap on reappearance but he was one of the top two-year-olds and may well stay a mile
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 6-1
3 Charyn
Stuck to his task very well over 7f on soft at Newbury (7f) but no match for the winner
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 50-1
4 Dubai Mile
Rallied his way to a narrow Group 1 win at Saint-Cloud (1m2f, heavy) in October
Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Danny Muscutt
Forecast odds: 33-1
5 Flight Plan
Looks capable of further improvement but it's needed in a major way in this top race
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 50-1
6 Galeron
Respectable third at Newcastle (1m, all-weather) in April but Flight Plan had his measure that day
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 100-1
7 Hi Royal
Has potential but he's miles adrift of what others in this line-up have achieved
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 100-1
8 Holloway Boy
For all his meanderings at Doncaster, hard to envisage turning the tables on Auguste Rodin
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Forecast odds: 25-1
9 Indestructible
Recent Craven win over course and distance (good) was improved form but these rivals demand so much more
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 20-1
10 Little Big Bear
Irish 6f Group 1 on final start was last year's top-rated performance by a European two-year-old
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 11-2
11 Noble Style
Looks all class (Group 2 win over 6f) but there is a significant question over his stamina
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 16-1
12 Royal Scotsman
He was gaining on Chaldean in the Group 1 Dewhurst here (7f, good) but beaten a head
Trainer: Paul and Oliver Cole
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 8-1
13 Sakheer
Impressed over 6f as two-year-old (Group 2 final start) and may well stay a mile; exciting prospect
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 8-1
14 Silver Knott
Not quite the star quality of some of these but battle-hardened and has shown he stays a mile
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 12-1
Verdict
One who stays a mile well is preferred to the high-profile candidates who need to stretch their stamina, so AUGUSTE RODIN gets the vote.
