Guineas festival

2023 2,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 14 runners will line up for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket (4.40) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Racing TV. The first Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

4.40 Newmarket (Saturday, May 6): Qipco 2,000 Guineas racecard and betting

2,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Auguste Rodin

Will probably be suited by further but he's one of the proven class performers in this

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 6-4f

Silk
Auguste Rodin



2 Chaldean

Mishap on reappearance but he was one of the top two-year-olds and may well stay a mile

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 6-1

Silk
Chaldean



3 Charyn

Stuck to his task very well over 7f on soft at Newbury (7f) but no match for the winner

TrainerRoger Varian
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Charyn



4 Dubai Mile

Rallied his way to a narrow Group 1 win at Saint-Cloud (1m2f, heavy) in October

TrainerCharlie Johnston
Jockey: Danny Muscutt
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Dubai Mile



5 Flight Plan

Looks capable of further improvement but it's needed in a major way in this top race

TrainerKarl Burke
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Flight Plan



6 Galeron

Respectable third at Newcastle (1m, all-weather) in April but Flight Plan had his measure that day

TrainerCharlie Hills
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Galeron



7 Hi Royal

Has potential but he's miles adrift of what others in this line-up have achieved

TrainerKevin Ryan
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Hi Royal



8 Holloway Boy

For all his meanderings at Doncaster, hard to envisage turning the tables on Auguste Rodin

TrainerKarl Burke
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Holloway Boy



9 Indestructible

Recent Craven win over course and distance (good) was improved form but these rivals demand so much more

TrainerKarl Burke
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Indestructible



10 Little Big Bear

Irish 6f Group 1 on final start was last year's top-rated performance by a European two-year-old

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 11-2

Silk
Little Big Bear



11 Noble Style

Looks all class (Group 2 win over 6f) but there is a significant question over his stamina

TrainerCharlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Noble Style



12 Royal Scotsman

He was gaining on Chaldean in the Group 1 Dewhurst here (7f, good) but beaten a head

TrainerPaul and Oliver Cole
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Royal Scotsman



13 Sakheer

Impressed over 6f as two-year-old (Group 2 final start) and may well stay a mile; exciting prospect

TrainerRoger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Sakheer



14 Silver Knott

Not quite the star quality of some of these but battle-hardened and has shown he stays a mile

TrainerCharlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Silver Knott



Verdict

One who stays a mile well is preferred to the high-profile candidates who need to stretch their stamina, so AUGUSTE RODIN gets the vote.

Silk
Auguste Rodin



Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 07:25, 5 May 2023
more inGuineas festival
