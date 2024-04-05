Racing Post logo
Grand National festival

Find out who could run in the four Grade 1s at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National meeting

Nico de Boinville, Nicky Henderson and groom Jaydon Lee pose for pictures following Shishkin's Newbury triumph
Shishkin: has been entered in the Aintree BowlCredit: Edward Whitaker

Gerri Colombe, who found only Galopin Des Champs too strong in the Gold Cup, and Shishkin, who did not contest that race due to worries over the health of Nicky Henderson's stable, on Friday featured among the entries for Thursday's Aintree Bowl on day one of the Grand National meeting.

Gold Cup fifth Bravemansgame, King George VI Chase hero Hewick, who also missed Cheltenham due to the ease in the ground, and Ryanair winner Protektorat are also entered, as is National Hunt Chase scorer Corbetts Cross.

The Bowl, which is worth £250,000, is one of four Grade 1s due to take place at Aintree on Thursday.

Boasting the same prize-money, the William Hill Aintree Hurdle could feature Champion Hurdle second Irish Point, while similarly classy Irish raiders Bob Olinger and Impaire Et Passe have also been engaged.

Luccia, who was third in the Champion Hurdle, is a potential participant along with her Henderson-trained stablemate Iberico Lord, who failed to fire at the festival.

Langer Dan won the Coral Cup for the second year running last month and is entered in the Aintree Hurdle.

Sir Gino powers away from the final hurdle
Sir Gino: missed Cheltenham but is entered at AintreeCredit: John Grossick Racing

Sir Gino, another Henderson inmate to miss Cheltenham, could clash with exciting Paul Nicholls hope Kalif Du Berlais in the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, while Corbetts Cross and Grey Dawning, who won the Turners Novices' Chase last month, are among the Manifesto Novices' Chase entries.

The Randox Foxhunters' Chase, which takes place over the famous Grand National fences, is part of Thursday's bill and the immediate forecast before then is for sunny spells and showers, but heavier rain could fall on Monday and Tuesday.

On Friday morning, Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma described the going as soft on the hurdle and chase tracks, and soft, heavy in places for the National circuit.

Read more . . .

Assessing Willie Mullins's nine Grand National contenders as trainer seeks a second winner of the Aintree showpiece 

Paul Nicholls outlines his dream three for Aintree with Grand National meeting a huge moment in trainers' championship race 

Bob Olinger, Envoi Allen and Minella Indo set for Aintree as Henry de Bromhead prepares strong assault on National meeting 

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 5 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 12:32, 5 April 2024

