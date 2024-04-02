Willie Mullins has 13 entries for the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown - one less than Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls combined

The three major players in this year's British trainers' championship were well represented among the entries for the final big pot of the season, the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on April 27.

Reigning champion Paul Nicholls made six entries including Stay Away Fay, winner of the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase at the track who was last seen being pulled up in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

The trainer, who will bid for his fifth success in the £170,000 contest, could also be represented by Broken Halo, Enrilo, Flash Collonges, Switch Hitter and Grade 2 winner Threeunderthrufive.

Dan Skelton , who holds a narrow advantage over his former mentor in the title race, has eight entries, including Le Milos and Heltenham, who is on a hat-trick following victories at Newbury.

The trainer, who was not represented in the race last year, has also entered Grand National contender Galia Des Liteaux, Ballygrifincottage, Flegmatik, Hidden Heroics, Jet Plane and The King Of Ryhope.

Willie Mullins sits third in the trainers' championship and has made 13 entries, including 2022 National Hunt Chase winner Stattler, and Irish Grand National runners Minella Cocooner and Nick Rockett.

