The Grand National has a new favourite in places as handicap weights are revealed

A new horse emerged as the Randox Grand National favourite in places as last year's runner-up Vanillier usurped his Aintree conqueror Corach Rambler when the weights were revealed on Tuesday.

Gavin Cromwell has had great success in British races this season, including the Grand National Trial at Haydock on Saturday with Yeah Man, and the trainer will be hoping his grey can make the most of a 9lb swing at the weights with last year's victor.

Corach Rambler was handed a weight of 11st 2lb at a lavish weights lunch in Liverpool, meaning he will give 8lb to Vanillier on 10st 8lb, who was staying on powerfully and was only beaten two and a quarter lengths in last year's contest.

Cromwell could also run Letsbeclearaboutit (10st 10lb), Limerick Lace (10st 4lb) and Malina Girl (10st 2lb).

Vanillier: will race off a mark of 151, 4lb higher than last year Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

William Hill cut Vanillier to 12-1 outright favourite as a result, with Corach Rambler at 14-1 alongside Mahler Mission (11st 1lb), Noble Yeats (11st 8lb) and Panda Boy (10st 3lb).

The last horse guaranteed a place at this stage is the 2022 Foxhunters' winner Latenightpass (10st 6lb) for Dan Skelton. The trainer could also be represented by Galia Des Liteaux (10st 3lb) and Le Milos (10st 7lb).

There are just seven British-trained entries in the top 34, the others being the runaway Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam (11st 4lb), Corach Rambler (11st 2lb), Threeunderthrufive (10st 13lb), Eldorado Allen (10st 10lb) and Dusart (10st 7lb).

Irish horses have won five of the last seven runnings and are set to dominate again with the King George VI Chase winner Hewick (11st 12lb) topping the weights based off his rating of 169.

Hewick: popular campaigner will have to shoulder top weight of 11st 12lb at Aintree Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno (11st 4lb), who was pulled up last year, the 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo (11st 2lb) and Thyestes scorer Ain't That A Shame (10st 9lb) are others with leading chances.

As things stand, those on the cusp of getting in are Minella Crooner (10st 6lb), Run Wild Fred (10st 6lb) and Adamantly Chosen (10st 5lb).

Only one horse, Celebre D'Allen, was scratched from the race, while Battleoverdoyen, Fakiera, It's On The Line, Placenet, Royal Thief and So Des Flos all failed to qualify.

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (4.00 Aintree, April 13)

William Hill: 12 Vanillier, 14 Corach Rambler, Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, Panda Boy, 16 Minella Indo, Monbeg Genius, 20 Kitty's Light, 25 Ain't That A Shame, Capodanno, Delta Work, Galvin, I Am Maximus, Latenightpass, Nassalam, 33 bar

2024 Grand National weights

1 Hewick 11st 12lb 169

2 Conflated 11st 9lb 166

3 Noble Yeats 11st 8lb 165

4 Capodanno 11st 4lb 161

5 Coko Beach 11st 4lb 161

6 Nassalam 11st 4lb 161

7 Fakir D'Oudairies 11st 3lb 160

8 Ash Tree Meadow 11st 2lb 159

9 Corach Rambler 11st 2lb 159

10 I Am Maximus 11st 2lb 159

11 Janidil 11st 2lb 159

12 Minella Indo 11st 2lb 159

13 Asterion Forlonge 11st 1lb 158

14 Mahler Mission 11st 1lb 158

15 Stattler 11st 1lb 158

16 Classic Getaway 11st 157

17 Delta Work 11st 157

18 Foxy Jacks 11st 157

19 Threeunderthrufive 10st 13lb 156

20 Galvin 10st 12lb 155

21 Farouk D'Alene 10st 11lb 154

22 Salvador Ziggy 10st 11lb 154

23 Eldorado Allen 10st 10lb 153

24 Letsbeclearaboutit 10st 10lb 153

25 Ain't That A Shame 10st 9lb 152

26 Fury Road 10st 9lb 152

27 James Du Berlais 10st 9lb 152

28 Bronn 10st 8lb 151

29 Vanillier 10st 8lb 151

30 Dusart 10st 7lb 150

31 Le Milos 10st 7lb 150

32 Longhouse Poet 10st 7lb 150

33 Mr Incredible 10st 7lb 150

34 Latenightpass 10st 6lb 149

35 Minella Crooner 10st 6lb 149

36 Run Wild Fred 10st 6lb 149

37 Adamantly Chosen 10st 5lb 148

38 Chemical Energy 10st 5lb 148

39 Mac Tottie 10st 5lb 148

40 Favori De Champdou 10st 4lb 147

41 Limerick Lace 10st 4lb 147

42 Meetingofthewaters 10st 4lb 147

43 Monbeg Genius 10st 4lb 147

44 Roi Mage 10st 4lb 147

45 The Goffer 10st 4lb 147

46 Chambard 10st 3lb 146

47 Eklat De Rire 10st 3lb 146

48 Embittered 10st 3lb 146

49 Galia Des Liteaux 10st 3lb 146

50 Gevrey 10st 3lb 146

51 Glengouly 10st 3lb 146

52 Kitty's Light 10st 3lb 146

53 Panda Boy 10st 3lb 146

54 Busselton 10st 2lb 145

55 Empire Steel 10st 2lb 145

56 Fiddlerontheroof 10st 2lb 145

57 Malina Girl 10st 2lb 145

58 Desertmore House 10st 1lb 144

59 Fantastic Lady 10st 1lb 144

60 Highland Hunter 10st 1lb 144

61 Kinondu Kwetu 10st 1lb 144

62 Fakir D'Alene 10st 143

63 Ontheropes 10st 143

64 Shakem Up'Arry 10st 143

65 Amirite 9st 13lb 142

66 Angels Dawn 9st 13lb 142

67 Annual Invictus 9st 13lb 142

68 Diol Ker 9st 13lb 142

69 Rhiaan 9st 13lb 142

70 Sail Away 9st 13lb 142

71 Samcro 9st 13lb 142

72 Macs Charm 9st 12lb 141

73 Cepage 9st 11lb 140

74 Dunboyne 9st 11lb 140

75 Iron Bridge 9st 11lb 140

76 Tullybeg 9st 11lb 140

77 Famous Bridge 9st 10lb 139

78 Ashtown Lad 9st 9lb 138

79 Frontal Assault 9st 9lb 138

80 Mister Coffey 9st 9lb 138

81 Good Boy Bobby 9st 8lb 137

82 Tommie Beau 9st 7lb 136

83 Revels Hill 9st 6lb 135

84 Where It All Began 9st 6lb 135

85 Moroder 9st 2lb 131

86 Full Back 9st 1lb 130

87 Minella Trump 9st 1lb 130

Not qualified

Battleoverdoyen, Fakiera, Its On The Line, Placenet, Royal Thief, So Des Flos

Scratched

Celebre D'Allen

