Monbeg Genius and Hewick among 17 horses scratched from this year's Grand National

Aintree's blushes have been spared as former Randox Grand National favourite Monbeg Genius will not run in the world's most famous chase next month.

The eight-year-old owned by Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman, who have found themselves at the core of the PPE scandal, looked a major candidate for the Aintree showpiece on April 13 after finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last December.

However, he subsequently finished a tailed-off fifth in the Premier Chase at Kelso and was pulled up in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month. He was taken out of the National by trainer Jonjo O'Neill at the latest scratching stage on Tuesday.

In total, 17 horses have been withdrawn from the National, the list includes Longhouse Poet , who finished sixth in the race in 2022 and was in touch when unseating his rider at the eighth fence last year but has been pulled up in his last two starts.

He, original top weight Hewick , Asterion Forlonge , Threeunderthrufive , Letsbeclearaboutit and James Du Berlais were guaranteed a place in the field but taken out of a race with a reduced safety limit of 34 this year.

Gordon Elliott is down to 19 entries after scratching Diol Ker , Dunboyne and Gevrey .

The next withdrawals will be at the five-day confirmation stage on April 8. The balloting of horses set to carry the same weight will be decided by using the horses' current handicap mark at the time of elimination.

Scratchings: Hewick, Asterion Forlonge, Threeunderthrufive, Letsbeclearaboutit, James Du Berlais, Longhouse Poet, Monbeg Genius, Busselton, Diol Ker, Macs Charm, Dunboyne, Mister Coffey, Moroder, Gevrey, Fiddlerontheroof, Highland Hunter, Revels Hill.

Randox Grand National (Aintree April 13)

Coral betting: 5 Corach Rambler, 10 I Am Maximus, Vanillier, 12 Panda Boy, 14 Mahler Mission, Meetingofthewaters, 16 Kittys Light, Noble Yeats, 20 bar

Read these next:

Connections of Kitty's Light hoping for plenty of Grand National defections at latest acceptance stage on Tuesday

Cheltenham Festival winner Sine Nomine being aimed at the Scottish Grand National

Vanillier the headline act as Cromwell prepares formidable teams for strong assault on two Grand Nationals

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.