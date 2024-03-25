Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Vanillier the headline act as Cromwell prepares formidable teams for strong assault on two Grand Nationals

Vanillier: a best-priced 12-1 for the Grand National
Vanillier: a best-priced 12-1 for the Grand NationalCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Gavin Cromwell is ready to unleash formidable teams at two Grand Nationals, with last season's runner-up Vanillier the headline act for Aintree after an ideal preparation for the world's most famous jumps race.

Vanillier, installed as 15-2 favourite after the Randox Grand National weights were published, is now a best-priced 12-1 to go one better after last year's victor Corach Rambler was elevated to 5-1 favourite following his Cheltenham Gold Cup third. Cromwell is also keen on the chances of his Cheltenham Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace, who is available at 25-1.

The trainer, who is enjoying a stellar season and also claimed the Kim Muir with Inothewayurthinkin at Cheltenham, holds a strong hand in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday too, with Hartur D'Arc at 10-1 and Yeah Man 12-1.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 25 March 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:29, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival