Vanillier the headline act as Cromwell prepares formidable teams for strong assault on two Grand Nationals
Gavin Cromwell is ready to unleash formidable teams at two Grand Nationals, with last season's runner-up Vanillier the headline act for Aintree after an ideal preparation for the world's most famous jumps race.
Vanillier, installed as 15-2 favourite after the Randox Grand National weights were published, is now a best-priced 12-1 to go one better after last year's victor Corach Rambler was elevated to 5-1 favourite following his Cheltenham Gold Cup third. Cromwell is also keen on the chances of his Cheltenham Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace, who is available at 25-1.
The trainer, who is enjoying a stellar season and also claimed the Kim Muir with Inothewayurthinkin at Cheltenham, holds a strong hand in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday too, with Hartur D'Arc at 10-1 and Yeah Man 12-1.
Published on 25 March 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:29, 25 March 2024
