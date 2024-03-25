Connections of Kitty's Light hoping for plenty of Grand National defections at latest acceptance stage on Tuesday
Connections of Kitty's Light are nervously waiting to find out if enough rivals drop out of a slimmed-down Randox Grand National in order for him to line up at Aintree and bid for an emotional success.
The picture will become clearer on Tuesday when the potential field for the £1 million contest on April 13 is trimmed at the latest acceptance stage, with any new scratchings joining Hewick and Threeunderthrufive, whose connections have indicated will be missing the race.
The Christian Williams-trained eight-year-old completed a sensational spring double last year when capturing the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown within a seven-day period, but Aintree has been his season-long target this time.
Published on 25 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:25, 25 March 2024
