Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race30 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race30 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Connections of Kitty's Light hoping for plenty of Grand National defections at latest acceptance stage on Tuesday

Jack Tudor (right) celebrates another notable win aboard Kitty's Light
Kitty's Light: 16-1 for the Randox Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Connections of Kitty's Light are nervously waiting to find out if enough rivals drop out of a slimmed-down Randox Grand National in order for him to line up at Aintree and bid for an emotional success.

The picture will become clearer on Tuesday when the potential field for the £1 million contest on April 13 is trimmed at the latest acceptance stage, with any new scratchings joining Hewick and Threeunderthrufive, whose connections have indicated will be missing the race.

The Christian Williams-trained eight-year-old completed a sensational spring double last year when capturing the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown within a seven-day period, but Aintree has been his season-long target this time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 25 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:25, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain