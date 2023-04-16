'He's young enough to return next year' - expert analysis of the first eight Grand National finishers

It was another memorable Grand National on Saturday with Corach Rambler providing Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox with a second victory in the big race. Here, expert analyst Richard Lowther runs through the first eight finishers in the Aintree showpiece . . .

Corach Rambler looked the ideal type for the National when winning his second successive Ultima last month and was officially 10lb ahead of his mark here. Ridden a good deal more forward than he normally is and jumped soundly, he was value for a wider winning margin as, in a repeat of Cheltenham, he put his head in the air and idled on the run-in. It was a second success for his trainer and jockey after One For Arthur in 2017.

Vanillier, who was beaten narrowly in a Grade 3 last time, stayed on from a long way back to move into second on the run-in. He's perhaps flattered to have got as close as he did to the winner, but it was a fine run otherwise, and he's young enough to come back next year.

He has abundant stamina and was patiently ridden by Paul Townend, who had him on the inner for the first circuit yet took Becher's second time on the wide outside. The grey made steady progress to get into the action but an untidy jump at the last slowed his momentum a little. He wouldn't have beaten the winner.

Last year's hero was 19lb higher this time round. Again positioned towards the back, he needed riding along with a circuit left but stayed on stoutly to claim fourth in a way not dissimilar to his Gold Cup effort. This was a fine performance.

He was third in the Welsh version at Christmas and showed up well for a long way but others had the measure of him from the last.

He didn't have much to recommend him on paper, and was 6lb out of the weights, but he belied that with a commendable effort.

Roi Mage reverted to handicap company after chasing home Longhouse Poet at Down Royal and only faded out of contention late on.

Mister Coffey jumped well and moved several lengths clear two from home, briefly looking as if he might give Nicky Henderson that elusive National winner. His stamina quickly gave way at the last and he remains a maiden over fences, but he was still the first English-trained runner home.

