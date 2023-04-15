'He was very close to not making it' - Derek Fox overcomes late injury scare to win second Grand National

At the start of the week, and even in the days before the big race, there was uncertainty over whether Derek Fox would be fit to ride favourite Corach Rambler. By Saturday evening he was celebrating a second success in the Grand National.

Fox hurt his shoulder in a fall at Wetherby last week and missed big-race rides on Bowl second Ahoy Senor, Red Rum runner-up Douglas Talking and Sefton winner Apple Away on the first two days of the Grand National meeting.

However, the tight-knit team at Lucinda Russell’s Arlary stable stuck by the 30-year-old rider, who put in the hard yards at the gym and with physio Jenny Drysdale to pass the doctor for this big-race ride.

Fox said: "I got a fall last week and banged my shoulder which was far from ideal. I was worried all week as I thought this horse could do it today and I’m just thankful I made it back in time as it was the thrill of my life to have ridden him.

“My physio Jenny Drysdale has done a great job working on the shoulder all week and it is thanks to her I was back and ready to go today. I got the all-clear to ride this morning really – I had to do some press-ups to make sure I was fit and I was very lucky to have passed the doctor in time.

"It is thanks to Lucinda and Scu for having the faith in me to put me up having not ridden all week. I feel very lucky to be working for such great people."

Corach Rambler surges to the lead at the final fence Credit: John Grossick Racing

Fox has partnered Corach Rambler on all 13 starts and has now ridden the last two British-trained winners of the Aintree showpiece, having steered One For Arthur to victory in the iconic race in 2017.

Russell said: “Derek was very close to not making the ride. I had a very surreal conversation with him at the start of the week about what did he want to do. It was hard for him to sit out with Ahoy Senor but he made the right decision, he didn’t want to hurt himself before the National. I’m so pleased he was back, he knows Corach so well and he's just a fabulous jockey.”

