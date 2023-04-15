Bookies relieved despite victory for popular Grand National favourite Corach Rambler

Bookmakers breathed a sigh of relief after the Grand National despite Corach Rambler winning for favourite backers.

The nine-year-old eventually went off the 8-1 market leader after strong support on Saturday, having drifted in the betting a day earlier, and delivered another famous success under Derek Fox for trainer Lucinda Russell.

Nearly £8 million was matched on Corach Rambler on the Betfair Exchange and the firms spokesperson Barry Orr said: "Corach Rambler was ante-post favourite since his win at Cheltenham, but in recent days was deposed at the head of the market by Ain’t That A Shame and Gaillard Du Mesnil respectively.

"That all changed this afternoon though and the public piled on to the Scottish-trained runner, making him clear favourite in a massive Grand National market on the Exchange."

As well as strong turnover, bookmakers were pleased with the Corach Rambler's victory, with the defeats of placed horses such as The Big Dog proving key.

Ladbrokes's Nicola McGeady said: "We were very pleased with the turnover and despite the winner being incredibly popular amongst our Scottish punters, it wasn’t a bad result for us."

Coral's David Stevens added: “Once again the Grand National proved to be a huge hit with not just racing fans but the wider public and with millions having their annual flutter, horses such as Back On The Lash, The Big Dog and Coko Beach emerged as our worst results.

"Because of the unique spread of money we see on this day, victory for Corach Rambler was not the costly outcome it could have been."

Sky Bet's Michael Shinners also saw the outcome positively. He said: "Despite the race being won by the favourite, the result was a favourable one. Although we paid seven places on the race, apart from The Big Dog, which was popular, the other placed horses were not particularly strong with our customers. Overall it was a good result."

What other bookies said

Sam Boswell, BetVictor

Despite being sent off the 8-1 favourite, Corach Rambler was a favourable result for our book as we saw a real spread of money, as is often the way with the Grand National. The Big Dog and Gaillard Du Mesnil were two that would have been considered bad results in our book. It's clear from our turnover that the Grand National is still a race that captures the public imagination.

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power

It was a decent result for us as the Rachael Blackmore factor came into play, and Ain’t That A Shame was latched on to by punters, as was last year’s hero Noble Yeats, who was well backed in the run-up to the race and ran an absolute cracker in fourth off a big weight. The places weren’t the greatest for us, but we’ll certainly take them, all things considered.

Lee Phelps, William Hill

There will be plenty of happy punters heading home from Aintree with cash in their pockets, but Corach Rambler, despite being the clear favourite, was a good result for us. This was one of the most open Grand Nationals we’ve seen for a long time, with punters preferring to snap up the double-figure prices about the likes of Back On The Lash and Any Second Now, rather than lumping on the favourite. The Big Dog, fourth, and Born By The Sea, who sneaked into the six places we paid at 50-1, were well supported, but overall we’ve come out on top in the race.

