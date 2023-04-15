2023 Grand National full result: where your horse finished for the Aintree race including each-way places

Racing fans and once-a-year punters were treated to another epic running of the Randox Grand National at Aintree live on ITV on Saturday afternoon. Find the full result including the finishing positions for every horse as it happens. Check to see where your horse finished and if you've backed a winner. If you can't see your horse in the list below, check back shortly as this page will be updated regularly after the race . . .

The race experienced minor delay due to protestors on the track but eventually got underway with a field of 39 runners. Stay tuned for the latest Grand National results to see where your horse finished.

Grand National final result

1 Corach Rambler

2 Vanillier

3 Gaillard Du Mesnil

4 Noble Yeats

5 The Big Dog

6 Our Power

7 Born By The Sea

8 Roi Mage

9 Mister Coffey

10 A Wave Of The Sea

Finishing positions explained

Not every horse will finish the Grand National, some will be pulled up and others may not successfully jump a fence. The above abbreviations next to each horse describe how they fared in the race.

B - Brought down by another horse

F - Fell when jumping a fence

U - Unseated rider

PU - Horse was pulled up and failed to finish the race

RR - Refused to race

D - Disqualified

Grand National each-way places

If you placed an each-way bet on the Grand National then your bet will be paid out on the following places, depending on the bookmarker you bet with:

Paddy Power - six places

Betfair - six places

bet365 - six places

Sky Bet - seven places

Coral - six places

Ladbrokes - six places

William Hill - six places

Betvictor - six places

Betfred - six places

BoyleSports - six places

Betway - seven places

Tote - win only

What is an each-way bet?

An each-way bet is a bet that combines both a win bet with a place bet on a single selection. Your bet will be split into two parts, with equal stakes on both parts, for example a £5 each-way bet is made up of a £5 bet for the horse to win, and a £5 bet for the horse to place in the first few finishing positions for a total stake of £10.

The win bet will only be paid out as a winner if the horse wins the race, and the bet will be settled at the odds advertised.

The place bet will only be paid out if the horse finished in the first few places (which vary depending on bookmaker) and will be paid out at a quarter or fifth of the odds advertised.

