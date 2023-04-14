Going remains good to soft at Aintree after watering for day two of Grand National meeting

Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Friday morning . . .

The big story

There is a place in Aintree history up for grabs for Fakir D'Oudairies. He seeks a hat-trick in this afternoon's headline event, the Marsh Chase (), and he would be the first to achieve the feat.

Last season he joined the likes of Viking Flagship, Moscow Flyer and Voy Por Ustedes by defending the race, and the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old did it in tremendous style too.

Yet he arrives here with a question mark over his recent form, having been disappointing behind Shishkin in the Ascot Chase last time out while his previous win at Thurles was a bit of a gift as he looked held before leader Haut En Couleurs fell at the last.

The bookmakers make Fakir D'Oudairies favourite to bounce back. He takes on two top contenders from Paul Nicholls including the runner-up from 12 months ago, Hitman, and Pic D'Orhy, who had the better of the Irish challenger at Ascot in February.

Elsewhere, Gerri Colombe is touted as a Gold Cup contender for next season and looks to live up to his hype in the opening Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices' Chase (). He is odds on to go one better than his narrow second to The Real Whacker at the Cheltenham Festival.

Young talents can emerge in the other two Grade 1 contests, with Luccia and Inthepocket among the big names in the Top Novices' Hurdle () and Stay Away Fay looking to complete a Cheltenham-Aintree double in the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle ().

The Grand National fences can be seen again at with 29 runners on track for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase. Fantastikas is the major market mover in that contest, being cut to 14-1 (from 20-1) this morning.

Posted at 8.30am

Going update: no change but track watered

The going on the Mildmay and National course remains good to soft for day two of the Grand National meeting but 4-5mm of water was placed on the track on Thursday night.

Race times across the day and comments from jockeys indicated the track was on the quicker side of good to soft on Thursday, but conditions were subject to praise, being hailed as "lovely spring ground" by Joseph O'Brien and "beautiful ground" by Mark Walsh.

It is forecast to stay sunny for most of the day but with a chance of a shower, which could add a further 2mm of moisture on the track.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said on Friday morning: "We're good to soft all over and we watered last night. We might catch a shower today, when we looked last night there wasn't a lot in the forecast but there's perhaps just a slightly higher chance now. They're passing showers so we'll wait and see but otherwise we'll have plenty of sunny spells."

Varma said plans on whether to water tonight ahead of Grand National day would be made this evening.

Posted at 8.30am

Market movers

3.30

French Dynamite 7-1 (from 8-1)

4.05

Fantastikas 16-1 (from 20-1)

Posted at 8.30am

Non-runners

2.55

Colonel Harry

4.05

Quel Destin

Posted at 8.30am

