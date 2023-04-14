Racing Post logo
Previews

Grand National festival day 2 tips: one key runner from each ITV race at Aintree on Friday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the second day of the Grand National festival at Aintree on Friday. The action on day two features some high-class racing, most notably the Grade 1 Marsh Chase, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Grand National festival Friday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the second day of the Grand National festival

1.45 Aintree
Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices' Chase, 3m1f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GALIA DES LITEAUX

Has come up well short in her two previous Grade 1s when pulled up in the Kauto Star at Kempton (made early mistakes) and soundly beaten in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham; plenty to find with Gerri Colombe and Bronn on that latest form but she wasn't seen to best effect, especially in view of her dominant win in a Grade 2 novice at Warwick (3m, heavy) in January; ran well on good to soft over hurdles; possible player.

Silk
Galia Des Liteaux13:45 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton
2.20 Aintree
William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FENNOR CROSS

Needs to jump better than in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last month; however, in the circumstances that staying-on 22l 11th of 14 was a pretty positive run in the context of him now being in a handicap and up in trip; could be sharper since that first start in four months and he won a Cheltenham Grade 2 novice (2m, good) last November; won on soft on Flat; interesting.

Silk
Fennor Cross14:20 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

2.55 Aintree
Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NO LOOKING BACK

Progressive; clear second in Grade 3 at Naas (1m7f, soft) last month when carrying a big penalty for Limerick Grade 2 success; trainer's only British Graded win came at this meeting in 2012; respected.

Silk
No Looking Back14:55 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright (-lb)Tnr: Oliver McKiernan

3.30 Aintree
Marsh Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES

Fortunate to win Grade 2 at Thurles in January when left in the lead at the final fence; below-par third in Grade 1 Ascot Chase last time, 7l behind runner-up Pic D'Orhy in a race he won last year (on soft); however, he's been an impressive winner of the last two runnings of this race (good to soft) and perhaps first-time cheekpieces will give him a boost.

Silk
Fakir D'oudairies15:30 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4.05 Aintree
Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase, 2m5f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HAUT EN COULEURS

Second-season chaser; no top weight has won this since Dublin Flyer in 1995 but he's a genuine Grade 2 performer (at least) who wasn't beaten at all far under top weight at the Cheltenham Festival (2m4f, soft) and his class should see him competitive for a long way, at the least; still only a 6yo and the chosen one of Paul Townend; jumps well; big player.

Silk
Haut En Couleurs16:05 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

4.40 Aintree
 Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle, 3½fm

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ABSOLUTE NOTIONS

Stoutly bred 5yo who displayed further improvement when keeping-on second in Grade 1 at Leopardstown (2m6f, yielding) in February, his third start over hurdles; comes here fresh after missing last month's Cheltenham Festival and should have more to offer over 3m; high on the list.

Silk
Absolute Notions16:40 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

5.15 Aintree
Abersoch Land And Sea Handicap Hurdle, 2½fm

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GO DANTE

Fourth in last season's Challow (form well advertised since); has steadily found his feet in handicaps this term, most recently winning at Wetherby (2m, soft); now wears cheekpieces; should improve further; respected.

Silk
Go Dante17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J J Codd (-lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 2.20 Aintree: FENNOR CROSS
Race 2, 2.35 Leicester: MEXICALI ROSE
Race 3, 2.35 Sedgefield: ROAD WARRIOR
Race 4, 2.55 Aintree: NO LOOKING BACK 
Race 5, 3.30 Aintree: FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES
Race 6, 4.05 Aintree: HAUT EN COULEURS
Race 7, 4.40 Aintree: ABSOLUTE NOTIONS

Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 14 April 2023
