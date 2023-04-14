Cracking the Grand National meeting puzzle with David Jennings' day two tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day two of the Grand National festival at Aintree on Friday, featuring the Topham Chase ( ) over the National fences. On day one DJ tipped up Shishkin, had the Aintree Hurdle 1-2 and capped the day with the 13-2 mares' bumper winner Dysart Enos, but who does he fancy today?



Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices' Chase, 3m1f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Compensation claims will be cashed in here. Gerri Colombe needed only one more stride to make it eight from eight in the Brown Advisory and, while it was gut-wrenching at the time, the pain will surely be softened here.

William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

DJ's tip:

You might laugh at me here, and feel free to, but Harbour Lake is one of my strongest fancies of the meeting. I thought he ran really well in the Greatwood and he's 3lb lower now. The form of his third over course and distance in early December has worked out nicely too and there were plenty of positives to be dissected from his recent Kempton effort. He's 25-1 and that's cracking each-way value in a race that looks sure to suit.

Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

I'm not sure that was the real Luccia we saw at Cheltenham. In fact, I'm pretty sure it wasn't. If the Luccia I fell in love with at Sandown last season turns up, I think she will win getting the 7lb allowance. If the Cheltenham one turns up, Found A Fifty might win. I think he'll win the 2024 Arkle.

Marsh Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

He might not be as good as he has been the last two seasons, but he might not have to be. Fakir D'Oudairies appears to have been trained for one race and one race only this year. This is it, and Joseph O'Brien is the most terrific target trainer. He has posted RPRs of 171 and 170 when winning this in 2021 and 2022. Anything close to that will suffice here.

Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase, 2m5f

DJ's tip:

Al Dancer clung on courageously to win the Grand Sefton by a nose, but he travelled beautifully through that event and I love the fact Sam Thomas has kept him fresh for this.

Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle, 3m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Stay Away Fay was definitely unlucky in the River Don, but I don't think things went according to plan for Maximilian there either and he still managed to find a way to win. He skipped the Albert Bartlett and that could make the difference.

Abersoch Land And Sea Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip:

She's slick, quick and might nick this. Aidan Kelly's 5lb claim helps. This track was built for Glan.

Day two highlights

The big race

One of five races run over the Grand National fences each year, the Topham Chase () is a 30-runner cavalry charge and promises to be an action-packed event once more. Horses with experience over these fences usually have an advantage and market leaders Gesskille, Ashtown Lad and Al Dancer showed their aptitude for this test when filling the first two positions home in the Becher and the Grand Sefton, with the former coming second on both occasions.

The big horse

The one horse to which eyes will be drawn is Fakir D'Oudairies, who is a familiar face at this place having won the last two runnings of the Marsh Chase (). He won those by a combined 16 and a half lengths, with Hitman trailing him home last year. He hasn't quite been at that form this season and has sandwiched a six-length Grade 2 victory with defeats to Gold Cup superstar Galopin Des Champs and Thursday's Aintree Bowl winner Shishkin. Fakir D'Oudairies is 2-3 at the track, the defeat coming when losing out by a neck in the Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle at the meeting in 2019, and he might just save his best for here.

The big story

Training duo Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero enjoyed a dream first success at the Cheltenham Festival when Iroko landed the Martin Pipe on the final day, and the pair will be hoping Gesskille can land them a maiden victory at the Grand National meeting in the Topham (). Gesskille has gone so close over these fences this term, closing all the way to the line when losing out by a only neck to Al Dancer over this trip in the Grand Sefton before going down by just over two lengths to Ashtown Lad in the Becher over 3m2f. If he can put his below-par effort at Doncaster behind him, he could provide his trainers with another day to remember.

