Paul Kealy's play of the day at Aintree

No Looking Back has been very much a work in progress for Oliver McKiernan and shapes like he could do with a decent gallop to aim at.

The five-year-old didn't jump well when beating last season's Boodles winner Brazil in a match at Limerick in December, but he was better in that department when a length-and-a-quarter second to Irish Point in a Grade 3 at Naas just before Cheltenham. It was good to see him put his head down and go after the winner after the last.

Irish Point flopped at the Dublin Racing Festival, but that wasn't his true running and No Looking Back was conceding 9lb, so it was an excellent effort and one that arguably gives him a much better chance than his current odds imply.

McKiernan caused a massive shock when Follow The Plan won the 2012 Bowl here at 50-1, and his only runner since then was back in 2013 (66-1, unplaced), but he looks to have a good horse on his hands and he's in cracking form too, with three of his last five runners having won, the last two at 16-1 and 18-1.

