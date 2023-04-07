Mighty Potter and Sir Gerhard declared for Grade 1 clash at Fairyhouse on Sunday

will face eight rivals in his quest to bounce back from odds-on defeat at the Cheltenham Festival in the WilllowWarm Gold Cup () on Sunday, with Keith Donoghue set to take the ride.

The Gordon Elliott-trained runner was seen as a banker by many for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last month but he could finish only third behind Stage Star.

The three-time Grade 1 winner will now look to make it four over the same course and distance as his impressive win in the Drinmore in December, but Willie Mullins fields six in opposition including Sir Gerhard, Appreciate It and Flame Bearer.

Donoghue takes over riding duties from Davy Russell, who will miss Fairyhouse to prioritise Aintree, and will be seeking just his third success at Grade 1 level. The Storyteller's Champion Chase win at Down Royal in 2020 was his last top-level win.

Mullins is seeking a fifth consecutive victory in Fairyhouse's Easter Sunday feature. Last year, Galopin Des Champs won it to bounce back from his final-fence fall at the Cheltenham Festival before going on to Gold Cup glory this season.

The trainer took out El Fabiolo at Friday's declaration stage but owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede will still be represented by James Du Berlais. Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art also represent Ireland's champion trainer.

Banbridge is another notable absentee with the field completed by Flanking Maneuver and Brides Hill for Noel Meade and Gavin Cromwell respectively.

Meanwhile, all 16 entered in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle () have been declared including favourite .

The second and third from the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Magical Zoe and Halka Du Tabert, will appear, but race winner You Wear It Well is instead set to run at Aintree.

Adamantly Chosen

Appreciate It

Authorized Art

Flame Bearer

Flanking Maneuver

James Du Berlais

Mighty Potter

Sir Gerhard

Brides Hill

Paddy Power: 11-8 Mighty Potter, 7-2 Appreciate It, 4 Sir Gerhard, 9 Flame Bearer, 11 James Du Berlais, 12 Adamantly Chosen, 20 bar

Ashroe Diamond

Eabha Grace

Got Glory

Halka Du Tabert

Harmonya Maker

Hauturiere

Jetara

Lot Of Joy

Magical Zoe

Night And Day

Nikini

Pink In The Park

Princess Zoe

Rioga Choice

Shecouldbeanything

Whatcouldhavebeen

